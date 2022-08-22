Growing number of people in need : Most food banks in the region are at their limit

The food bank in Much. (Archive photo) Foto: Inga Sprünken

Region Inflation and the energy crisis are leading to long queues at food banks. The banks themselves have been struggling for several months because of a drop in the number of donations they receive. We ask what the situation is like on the ground.

Inflation and the energy crisis are having a direct impact on food banks in the Bonn region. More and more people depend on the important support for their daily life because they no longer have enough money to buy food. The situation has worsened since spring, as the figures in Sankt Augustin and Troisdorf show.

While the food bank of the Katholischer Verein für Soziale Dienste im Rhein-Sieg-Kreis (SKM) (Catholic Association for Social Services in the Rhine-Sieg District) in Sankt Augustin was providing food for 282 households in January, the number had already risen to 466 in July. "And I believe that the number will continue to rise," says Barbara Helmich, head of the Sankt Augustin food bank. The fact that fewer donations are coming in from supermarkets is making the situation even worse. That is why food bank clients now only get a food parcel every fortnight. "We try to compensate for this by adding a larger portion of non-perishable food," she says.

The SKM Tafel in Troisdorf, which also gives food packages to Siegburg, also switched to a two-week rhythm some time ago. "And we don't know how long we can keep it up," says coordinator Regina Lunetta. However the volunteer helpers were vehemently opposed to a stop in taking on new clients, a measure that was recently discussed. At the same time, they are "also at their limits because they are all working longer hours than before," says Lunetta. She says the number of clients has increased, especially due to Ukrainian refugees. While 26 Ukrainians came in the spring, there are now 608. The Troisdorf food bank is trying to counteract the decline in donations by calling for private donations. On the first Wednesday of every month, private individuals can drop off food items. "That helps," says Lunetta.

The Rheinbach-Meckenheimer food bank also experienced an enormous increase in clients in the first half of the year. Capacities had to be increased, and at times there was a waiting list. Around 900 instead of the previous 600 customers had registered with the food bank. Chairperson Uwe Petersen attributed the higher demand to the wave of refugees from the Ukrainian war zones. About 20 families were on the waiting list until the volunteer-run food bank had more room to manoeuvre. According to the chairperson, there is no prioritisation within the waiting list, because: "All people who come to us are in need of support".

Now the food bank is providing clients with additional food once a week, ranging from fruit and vegetables to dairy products and meat. In an additional special distribution once a month, volunteers drop off non-perishable items such as fat, flour, pasta, canned or convenience foods, as well as additional fruit and vegetables. "We are only able to provide such an extensive supply here because mostly large producers and grocers support us with food donations," says Petersen.

As in the archive photo of the Königswinter Tafel, the volunteers always inspect all food donations before they are ready for distribution to clients. Foto: Frank Homann

Increased donations from private individuals

In the district of Ahrweiler, too, demand has increased dramatically this year. Mary Witsch from the Caritas Association, who is in charge of the two distribution points in Sinzig and Ahrweiler, says that the number has almost doubled: "In January 2022, we were supporting 360 households with food, in June 2022 it was 595." Moreover, in the flood-stricken district, not only is demand increasing, but donations are also becoming scarcer. Witsch also cites the decline in donations from the retail sector as a reason, and further differentiates: "The supermarkets can't give away any more leftover food, because more food is being sold before it expires at reduced prices or in so-called 'rescue bags'." In general, the markets are ordering fewer goods because people are buying less and in more targeted ways due to the current crises.

The Caritas representative sees donations from companies, associations and private individuals as a lifesaver in times of need: "They help us make ends meet." In addition, she and her team are constantly trying to find new sources to acquire food and financial donations. And in Sinzig and Ahrweiler, too, the distribution times and the groundwork for this have already been significantly extended in order to be able to cater to all clients. Again, this is only possible thanks to a large network of volunteers, some of whom go even further: "When the refrigerator at the Sinzig distribution point broke down last week, one of the helpers ordered and donated a brand new one so that refrigerated goods can continue to be distributed to our clients," reports Witsch. A special feature in the Ahrweiler district is that some of the volunteers were themselves affected by the flood, and they are slowly reaching the end of their tether. It would be great if there were more helpers in the team.

Volunteer Helmuth Zaczek puts fresh vegetables in the fridge at the Meckenheim distribution point of the Rheinbach-Meckenheimer Tafel. Foto: Petra Reuter/Petra Reuter http://www.fotopetr

Extreme increase in workload

The four food banks in Much, Hennef, Königswinter and Bad Honnef are run by the Arbeitnehmerwohlfahrt (Awo). Here, too, the Coronavirus pandemic, inflation, the invasion of Ukraine and rising prices are leading to an enormous increase in the burden on people. "We help in times of need, but the financial burden has to come from the state," says Barbara König, managing director of the Awo district association Rhein-Sieg. "Fortunately, people are continuing to receive donations reliably. We are very grateful for this."

In Much, the number of people picking up food from the food bank has risen from 150 to 220. This includes more long-term residents of Much than was previously the case. "We are not feeling the effects of inflation here in Much at the moment. But that will come here too," says Katharina Stöcke, coordinator of the food bank there. In addition, there is less food surplus in the supermarkets. "On the one hand, this is a good development, because now less is wasted. On the other hand, the markets are donating less food," König explains.

In Hennef, it was necessary to freeze intake of new clients to prevent the 40 volunteers from becoming overstretched. "Our people can't take any more. We are at our limit," says Bernd Reetz, head of the Tafel Hennef. Now 450 people come to the food bank there to pick up food for a total of 900 people. The same is happening in Königswinter. Here, too, an admission stop had to be imposed. Food donations could no longer cover the massive increase in demand. 60 people collecting food for their relatives had been added. "We are helping as long as the food and our strength last. We are increasingly dependent on donations of cash and food," says Jonny Natelberg of the Tafel Königswinter.

In Bad Honnef, the number of people receiving food has increased by 80 per cent. A total of 389 people are now being fed instead of the previous 212. Thanks to a second distribution point on site, four volunteers can now work at the same time instead of two. "We can only cope with the rush because the volunteers now come four times a month instead of twice," explains Petra Kunau-Goertz, head of the Tafel Bad Honnef. (Original text: By Kai Fenja Horstmannn, Petra Reuter, Raphaela Sabel and Andrea ZiechTranslation: Jean Lennox)