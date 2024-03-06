Homicide squad investigating in Bonn Mother suspected of killing daughter (6)

Info

The General-Anzeiger does not usually report on suicides or attempted suicides unless they receive special attention due to the circumstances. The reason for this is the high copycat rate.

If you or someone close to you is affected by depression and/or has suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone counselling service (www.telefonseelsorge.de) immediately. Call the free hotline 0800-1110111 or 0800-1110222 to get help from counsellors who can show you ways out of difficult situations.

The Caritas online counselling service for young people up to the age of 25 can be found at https://www.caritas.de/hilfeundberatung/onlineberatung/kinder-jugendliche/. On the site, those affected receive help from people of the same age, anonymously and free of charge.

The counselling service at the LVR clinic in Bonn is available day and night. Contact: LVR Clinic Reception and Crisis Centre, Kaiser-Karl-Ring 20, telephone 0228/5511.

People at risk of suicide and those close to them can also contact the counselling centre at the social psychiatric service of the municipal health department. The staff can be contacted on 0228/773819 or 0228/773970. Office hours are Mondays to Fridays from 9 to 11.30 am and Mondays to Thursdays from 2 to 3.30 pm.