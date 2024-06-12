Police looking for witnesses Motorcade drives in serpentine lines on the A59 near Bonn
Beuel · A motorcade is said to have driven in serpentine lines on the A59 and repeatedly slowed down abruptly. The drivers even got off the highway at the end. Now the police are looking for witnesses.
A motorcade consisting of several vehicles is said to have driven along the A59 freeway on Saturday evening and attracted attention with various maneuvers. This was announced by the highway police on Tuesday. According to initial findings, several drivers are said to have driven in serpentine lines in the direction of Königswinter at around 7.15 pm. In addition, the drivers repeatedly braked abruptly and then started up again just as abruptly. They had switched on the hazard warning lights of their vehicles.
At the Bonn-Ost freeway junction, witnesses say that the participants in the motorcade slowed down and parked their vehicles on the main carriageway. They reportedly got out and took photos of their action. They then drove off.
Whether other road users were coerced or drivers had to slow down because of the parade is still being investigated, a spokeswoman for the highway police said on request. There was no accident. It is still unclear where the parade began and exactly how many vehicles were involved. The police are looking for witnesses. Information on vehicles, license plates or occupants can be obtained by calling 0221-2290 or sending an e-mail to poststelle.koeln@polizei.nrw.de.
(Original text: Alexander Hertel; Translation: Mareike Graepel)