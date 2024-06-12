Police looking for witnesses Motorcade drives in serpentine lines on the A59 near Bonn

A motorcade consisting of several vehicles is said to have driven along the A59 freeway on Saturday evening and attracted attention with various maneuvers. This was announced by the highway police on Tuesday. According to initial findings, several drivers are said to have driven in serpentine lines in the direction of Königswinter at around 7.15 pm. In addition, the drivers repeatedly braked abruptly and then started up again just as abruptly. They had switched on the hazard warning lights of their vehicles.