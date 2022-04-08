Pro-Russian motorcade to stay in Cologne : Motorcade no longer plans to go through Bonn

During a pro-Russian motorcade on March 27, numerous cars drove through Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz. Foto: Matthias Kehrein

Bonn/Cologne On May 8, there will not be a pro-Russian motorcade in Bonn after all: The organizer is backing away from the possibility of once again going to the Soviet memorial in Duisdorf as the destination. Instead, the group is to stay in the Cologne city area.

A commemorative action planned for May 8 by pro-Russian activists, including a motorcade, is not to lead to Bonn after all. The organizer backed away this Friday from a previously expressed statement that they would again go to the Soviet memorial in Duisdorf as the destination for a convoy of vehicles.

Instead, they want to meet at a Cologne lake for an event that has been registered with police and from there head to a Soviet memorial in Cologne, said Elena Kolbasnikova in response to a GA inquiry.

Motorcade at the end of March causes a stir and resentment

An appeal for people to participate in the motorcade has been circulated online, saying the plan is to commemorate the end of the Second World War and the Nazi regime - with a special focus on Russian and Soviet victims. In the appeal, Kolbasnikova identified herself as a co-organizer of the motorcade which took place at the end of March.

On March 27, hundreds of cars drove through Bonn’s city center from Cologne on their way to the Soviet memorial in Duisdorf. The event caused quite a stir and much resentment against the backdrop of the war of aggression being waged by Russia in Ukraine. The Cologne and Bonn police authorities want to monitor developments in the run-up to the event which is now planned.