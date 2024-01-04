Roadside instead of campsite Motorhomes disturb residents in Bonn

It is not easy to determine where a campervan may be parked and where not. "For authorised motorhomes, it depends on how the car park is marked. For example, motorhomes are not allowed to park in car parks that are only signposted for cars," explains the city. Otherwise, the total weight of the vehicle and where it is to be parked play a decisive role. For example, there are special regulations for vehicles over 7.5 tonnes in residential areas and on managed parking areas. However, according to the administration, most motorhomes are under 7.5 tonnes, which means that no special regulations apply and parking is permitted anywhere (except in car parking spaces). "The usual rules of the StVO regarding the required remaining lane width, etc. apply," says the city. According to the StVO, trailers may not be parked (unmoved) for longer than two weeks without a towing vehicle, unless there are special parking regulations (parking ticket, parking disc).