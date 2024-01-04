Roadside instead of campsite Motorhomes disturb residents in Bonn
Bad Godesberg · Many vehicle owners prefer to park their motorhomes on the roadside in Bonn rather than in paid car parks. This harbours potential for conflict: residents are annoyed about the parking spaces being blocked for weeks on end. But it is not so easy to determine where campers are allowed to park and where not.
Your own bed always travels with you, the freedom on four or six wheels is limitless: especially during the pandemic, many have discovered the advantages of a holiday with a camper or motorhome. The boom in the caravanning industry, which has increased its production to record levels over the past three years, can also be felt in Bonn.
Holidays in your own four (mobile) walls are also becoming increasingly popular here. While 2125 motorhomes were registered in Bonn in 2021, 2294 motorhomes with a BN licence plate were already driving around the world in 2022 and 2422 in 2023. But not everyone is fascinated by the large vehicles. Many residents are annoyed when the campers are parked in residential areas after travelling. Just a few days ago, neighbours in Plittersdorf complained that the hard shoulder of Kennedyallee was being blocked by a number of caravans (GA reported).
Public parking spaces are fully booked
Public parking spaces for caravans in Bonn have been fully booked for some time. "Unfortunately, there are currently no pitches available. If you are interested, you are welcome to join our waiting list," the city informs on its website.
Alternatively, there are permanent pitches on campsites. However, these cost money. Many car owners therefore prefer to park their vehicles on the roadside. And that harbours potential for conflict. Residents are not only annoyed about the car parks being blocked for weeks on end. But also about the fact that "it is hardly possible to drive out of your own garage exit safely because of the massive and tall vehicles," says a resident of Servatiusstraße. "Why don't we offer the car parks at the outdoor swimming pools for longer parking for motorhomes during the winter months?" he suggests. "That would be good for both sides. For the vehicle owners and for the neighbours in the residential areas."
"Only occasionally," says the press office in response to a GA enquiry, does the city receive complaints about parked motorhomes. "The number of complaints to the public order office has only increased slightly. In most cases, an on-site inspection reveals that the parking is legal. From the point of view of the city's public order service, it can be seen that both motorhomes and trailers of all kinds definitely cause potential for conflict in residential areas where parking spaces are scarce," replies the administration.
These parameters are decisive
It is not easy to determine where a campervan may be parked and where not. "For authorised motorhomes, it depends on how the car park is marked. For example, motorhomes are not allowed to park in car parks that are only signposted for cars," explains the city. Otherwise, the total weight of the vehicle and where it is to be parked play a decisive role. For example, there are special regulations for vehicles over 7.5 tonnes in residential areas and on managed parking areas. However, according to the administration, most motorhomes are under 7.5 tonnes, which means that no special regulations apply and parking is permitted anywhere (except in car parking spaces). "The usual rules of the StVO regarding the required remaining lane width, etc. apply," says the city. According to the StVO, trailers may not be parked (unmoved) for longer than two weeks without a towing vehicle, unless there are special parking regulations (parking ticket, parking disc).
Parking spaces for tourists
Not only the permanent parking spaces for mobile homes that are not used for months on end is a recurring issue in Bonn, but also the question of parking spaces for tourists. In December, the main committee decided on the basis of a citizens' petition to carry out a review process in order to find an "environmentally friendly, attractive and sufficiently large motorhome parking space in the Bonn city area". The aim is also to find out whether the car park on Carlo-Schmid-Straße can be upgraded with supply and disposal facilities.
Since 2013, the area on Carlo-Schmid-Straße has been made available as a free caravan park. The administration had previously examined eight locations in detail for their suitability and, after weighing up the pros and cons, proposed the site in the immediate vicinity of the Rheinau to the political committees. The car park is outside the parking space management concept and outside the Bonn environmental zone. It is located directly on the motorway exit of the A 562 (Südbrücke) and is well connected to public transport.
"As the administration was and is aware that this site only meets the current requirements of motorhome owners to a limited extent due to the lack of on-site supply and disposal facilities, a large number of areas in the city area, such as the Graurheindorf ferry terminal, the Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße car park or sites in the vicinity of sports facilities, were again examined as alternative locations. All of these locations stood in the way of their use as caravan parks due to planning law, landscape protection law or other reasons," said the administration. "As it has now emerged in the procedure for the construction of the European Meteorological Agency that the caravan park can be maintained at its current location in the long term, the administration is currently examining whether the car park could be upgraded with a supply and disposal station," said the administration.
(Original text: Gabriele Immenkeppel; Translation: Mareike Graepel)