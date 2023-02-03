Police seek witnesses : Motorist finds unconscious cyclist in Bad Godesberg
Bad Godesberg A car driver found an unconscious cyclist on Petersbergstraße in Bad Godesberg. The witness immediately attempted to resuscitate the cyclist. The police are looking for witnesses.
A driver spotted a cyclist lying on the ground motionless in Bad Godesberg on Wednesday afternoon. The cyclist was lying next to his bike on Petersbergstraße at around 5.25 p.m., the police reported. The 62-year-old car driver noticed the 69-year-old cyclist and immediately got out of his car. He first called the emergency services and then began resuscitation measures, as the elderly man showed no recognisable signs of life.
When the emergency doctor and the paramedic arrived on the scene, they took over the emergency medical care. They took the man to the university hospital, where he was still being treated on Thursday.
According to the police, it is still unclear whether the man fell off his bicycle without any further involvement. Officers are looking for witnesses. Anyone who saw the man's falling is asked to contact investigators on 0228/15-0 or by email at VK2.Bonn@polizei.nrw.de.