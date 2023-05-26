Accident in Plittersdorf Motorist hits 15-year-old female cyclist and flees
Plittersdorf · Bonn police are searching for the driver of a gold-colored Volkswagen car. He is said to have hit a 15-year-old female cyclist in Plittersdorf and then left the scene of the accident.
The driver of a gold-colored Volkswagen, who police have not yet identified, allegedly hit a 15-year-old female cyclist on Wurzerstrasse in Bonn-Plittersdorf on Monday evening. He then left the scene of the accident.
As police reported on Wednesday, the girl was riding in the bicycle lane of Wurzerstrasse in the direction of the B 9 at around 7:05 p.m. when the accident occurred. When she passed the cross street of Elisabeth-Selbert-Allee, the car came from there and hit the 15-year-old on the bicycle lane. The cyclist fell and was slightly injured. The driver of the gold VW is said to have inquired about the girl's condition after the incident, but then drove off without giving his personal information and without fulfilling his duties as a party to the accident.
According to police, the driver is described as about 1.70 to 1.80 meters ( 5’6 - 5’ 9 inches) tall, between 45 and 50 years old, with a balding head and slightly gray hairline. He is said to have been wearing a black T-shirt and sunglasses and to have had AirPods in his ears. Witnesses who observed the accident or can provide information about the driver or the car are asked to contact the police at 0228/150 or by e-mail at
VK2.Bonn@polizei.nrw.de.
