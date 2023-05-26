Accident in Plittersdorf Motorist hits 15-year-old female cyclist and flees

As police reported on Wednesday, the girl was riding in the bicycle lane of Wurzerstrasse in the direction of the B 9 at around 7:05 p.m. when the accident occurred. When she passed the cross street of Elisabeth-Selbert-Allee, the car came from there and hit the 15-year-old on the bicycle lane. The cyclist fell and was slightly injured. The driver of the gold VW is said to have inquired about the girl's condition after the incident, but then drove off without giving his personal information and without fulfilling his duties as a party to the accident.