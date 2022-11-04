Witnesses wanted in Plittersdorf : Motorist hits woman in Bonn and commits hit and run

Foto: dpa/Fabian Strauch

Plittersdorf A motorist allegedly hit and injured a woman in Bonn on Monday. Afterwards, the driver of the car is said to have left the scene of the accident. Police are now looking for witnesses.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

In Bonn-Plittersdorf, a motorist allegedly hit a female pedestrian between 1:50 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. on Monday. According to police, the 42-year-old woman was reportedly walking on Kennedyallee in the direction of Kolberger Strasse at the time.

The woman stated that she had to go on the street due to several barrier posts on the sidewalk. At that moment, a black car allegedly hit her, causing her to fall. After that, the unidentified driver is said to have left the scene of the accident. The woman was treated in a hospital for various injuries.

Witnesses who can provide information about the accident are asked to call the police on 0228 150.

Original text: ga