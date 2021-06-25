Bonn-Plittersdorf : Motorist opens door - cyclist suffers serious injuries

So-called “dooring accidents” happen time and again - in Plittersdorf a 64-year-old woman was seriously injured. Foto: dpa-tmn/Marijan Murat

Plittersdorf A 64-year-old cyclist was seriously injured in an accident in Bonn-Plittersdorf on Thursday. A motorist suddenly opened her car door, hitting a cyclist who was unable to swerve to avoid it.

A 64-year-old cyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Bonn-Plittersdorf on Thursday. According to police, the woman was riding her bike on Kreisauer Strasse in the direction of Steinstrasse at around 5:30 p.m. when a motorist suddenly opened the door of her parked car.

The 64-year-old was unable to swerve to avoid the car door, collided with it and fell to the ground. The woman suffered serious injuries as a result of the fall. She had to be treated on site by paramedics and was then admitted to hospital for further treatment.

So-called "dooring accidents", i.e. accidents in which cyclists fall as a result of opening car doors, happen time and again. Police are using this incident to remind people: "Be careful when opening the car door! A closer look at what’s coming behind you reduces the danger considerably. Our tip: Do not open the door of your car with the hand closest to your door, but with the other hand. This will automatically turn your upper body around.”

Police refer motorists to a video in which they clearly illustrate this so-called "Holland grip.”