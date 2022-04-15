Search for the driver : Motorist races through Bonn at 100 km/h, fleeing from police

Police are searching for a driver who gave chase in a white BMW and escaped. Foto: dpa

Bonn A motorist fled from Bonn police early Friday morning, speeding through the city at up to 100 km/h in some areas. It resulted in two accidents and several dangerous situations. The police are looking for witnesses.

A motorist fled from the Bonn police on Friday night. The driver raced through the city at speeds of up to 100 km/h, collided with a parked car and a traffic sign and finally escaped together with his female passenger. The police are now searching for the driver and passenger and are asking for anyone who has relevant information to come forward.

As police explained on Friday midday, a patrol car wanted to stop the vehicle and do an inspection because the motorist was clearly going too fast and in the wrong direction on a one-way street, Weiherstrasse. It was 2:10 a.m. when the incident occurred. The patrol car tried to block the vehicle, a white BMW, but the driver drove past and made an illegal turn onto Maxstrasse, where at least one person had to avoid the speeding car by jumping off the road, according to police.

At the corner of Heerstrasse and Bornheimer Strasse, the speeding vehicle collided with a parked Peugeot car, but continued "disregarding all traffic regulations" along Bornheimer Strasse, Lievelingsweg, Heinrich-Böll-Ring, Vorgebirgsstrasse, Ellerstrasse, Bornheimer Strasse, Hochstadenring, Kaiser-Karl-Ring and Augustusring. There the car collided with a traffic sign. As he fled, the driver of the white BMW reached speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour, according to police spokesman Simon Rott in response to an inquiry.

The police initially took pursuit, but had to abort the chase. Officers found the damaged car shortly after the accident, unlocked in a parking spot near the Fritz-Schroeder-Ufer. The driver and his female passenger had apparently fled on foot.

Both are believed to be approximately 20 to 25 years old and dark-haired. The police seized the car involved in the chase for evidence and initiated a search for the driver and passenger. They checked at the address of the vehicle’s registered owner, but did not find him there. According to police, it is not yet clear if the driver involved in the chase is actually the owner of the vehicle.

Police have launched an investigation on endangerment of road traffic, prohibited motor vehicle racing and leaving the scene of an accident. They have not yet determined why the driver fled from police.