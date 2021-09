Car stuck in train tracks : Motorist relies on navigation system and ends up in rail tracks

Foto: picture alliance / dpa/Tobias Hase

Bonn Because he blindly trusted his navigation system, a driver got stuck on the railroad tracks at Dottendorfer Strasse early on Sunday morning.

Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The trip in his car turned out much differently than planned: A motorist who blindly trusted his navigation system got stuck on the railroad tracks at Dottendorfer Strasse on Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson reported that at around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning, a 56-year-old was driving his Volkswagen and wanted to go over the train track crossing in the direction of Ollenhauerstrasse. When the navigation system prompted the out-of-town driver to turn right, he steered directly onto the train tracks.

Railroad police had to have the car hoisted back onto the road with a crane. At around 6:44 a.m., the car had been removed and the track was clear again for rail traffic.

Orig. text: bau