Car stuck in train tracks : Motorist relies on navigation system and ends up in rail tracks

Foto: picture alliance / dpa/Tobias Hase

Bonn Because he blindly trusted his navigation system, a driver got stuck on the railroad tracks at Dottendorfer Strasse early on Sunday morning.

The trip in his car turned out much differently than planned: A motorist who blindly trusted his navigation system got stuck on the railroad tracks at Dottendorfer Strasse on Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson reported that at around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning, a 56-year-old was driving his Volkswagen and wanted to go over the train track crossing in the direction of Ollenhauerstrasse. When the navigation system prompted the out-of-town driver to turn right, he steered directly onto the train tracks.

Railroad police had to have the car hoisted back onto the road with a crane. At around 6:44 a.m., the car had been removed and the track was clear again for rail traffic.

Orig. text: bau