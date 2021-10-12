Section of the A1 and A61 : Motorway at Bliesheim junction to be extensively rehabilitated

Construction work is underway at the A1/A61 junction. Here, the Erft has washed away the hard shoulder. Foto: Jörg Manhold

Cologne Since the flood disaster, the motorway between the Bliesheim interchange and the Erfttal junction has been closed to northbound traffic. Starting this Tuesday, the section, on which the A1 and A61 are routed together, will be comprehensively rehabilitated.

The 6.5-kilometre-long section of the A1 and A61 motorway in the middle of the area affected by the flood of the century three months ago will be comprehensively rehabilitated from Tuesday onwards in the direction of Venlo. According to the federal motorway company Autobahn GmbH, the road surface on the section that is still closed was damaged by the flood.

The water saturation is still high in parts, so that further damage is expected with the expected ground frosts and the safety of all road users is not guaranteed.

On the stretch between the Bliesheim motorway junction and the Erfttal motorway junction, new asphalt would have to be applied before winter. The section in the west of Cologne is used by a total of around 100,000 vehicles every day in both directions. According to Autobahn GmbH, the work will probably last until the end of the year.

Original text: ga