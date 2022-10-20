Scammers in Bonn : Municipality of Bonn warns of dubious companies offering sewerage services

Dubious sewer companies are currently offering unnecessary sanitation in Bonn. Foto: dpa-tmn/Kai Remmers

Bonn Bonn In the past few days, the Civil Engineering Office of the City of Bonn has received an increasing number of tips about dubious sanitation companies. They are now warning the public to be careful.

The City of Bonn is warning residents to beware of dubious sewer companies. Apparently, companies claiming to offer renovation services for house connections are increasingly active in the city. The Bonn Civil Engineering Office has received several tips about this in the past few days.

The scammers are said to first call at houses without being asked and offer to examine the house connection pipe. Then they claim that the City of Bonn will impose a penalty if the connection pipe is not inspected and repaired. But as the municipality explains, there is no obligation for homeowners to have their connections checked.

The city advises affected homeowners to turn people away. If they are unsure, they can also call the Property Drainage Advisory Service of the Public Works Department on 0228 77 41 34 and 0228 77 41 43. In addition, homeowners can contact the police if they are affected.

