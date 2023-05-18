May 18–21 Museum Day and 24-hour race: Tips for the weekend

Art, culture, history: museums play an important role in the culture of remembrance, art education and research, but are increasingly being labelled as boring or not up to date. On Saturday, on International Museum Day, they will once again demonstrate that museums can do more than just display old pictures and the same old exhibitions. The House of History invites you to the Cryptocafé, visitors to the August Macke House go on a treasure hunt equipped with a treasure map, and in the Women's Museum small works of art are conjured up with some fabric and thread. Children will also be offered an extensive programme between rallies, theatre, magic shows and workshops. An overview of all participating museums and their offers can be found