May 18–21 Museum Day and 24-hour race: Tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Rediscover the museums of the region, join the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring and use the public holiday for further education: Our tips for the weekend and Ascension Day in Bonn and the region.
As temperatures rise, more events invite visitors back into nature. If you're lucky, you can secure a day off on Friday and look forward to a four-day weekend. Although not directly on the weekend, on the night of Ascension Day the theatre night delights long-established lovers and offers the perfect opportunity to discover the theatre in all its diversity in a short time. A weekend bursting with diverse events.
Scandinavian Film Days
Students of the University of Bonn have organised a show of contemporary Nordic films at the Brotfabrik cinema, Kreuzstraße 16. The Scandinavian Film Days will open on Thursday, 18 May, at 5 pm. Afterwards, the comedy "Fathers and Mothers" will be shown, according to a statement by the university. The films will be shown in the original language with German or English subtitles. The festival runs until Thursday, 25 May. According to the announcement, a highlight is an interview with author Jenny Jägerfeld, who wrote the well-known youth books "Comedy Queen" and "Easy Going", on Saturday, 20 May, at 8.30 pm. More information and the complete programme can be found at www.skandinavische-filmtage.de.
Where: Kino in der Brotfabrik, Kreuzstraße 16, 53225 Bonn, Germany.
When: Thursday, 18 to Thursday, 25 May
Tickets: depending on the event
International Museum Day
Art, culture, history: museums play an important role in the culture of remembrance, art education and research, but are increasingly being labelled as boring or not up to date. On Saturday, on International Museum Day, they will once again demonstrate that museums can do more than just display old pictures and the same old exhibitions. The House of History invites you to the Cryptocafé, visitors to the August Macke House go on a treasure hunt equipped with a treasure map, and in the Women's Museum small works of art are conjured up with some fabric and thread. Children will also be offered an extensive programme between rallies, theatre, magic shows and workshops. An overview of all participating museums and their offers can be found
When: Sunday, 21 May
24-hour race at the Nürburgring
The longest race track in the world invites you to enjoy motor sports again this weekend. For four days, 136 racing cars will whiz through the curves of the 25-kilometre circuit. After numerous exciting events, the 24-hour race starts at 4 pm on Saturday. Remaining tickets are available here. In addition, the racing event will be broadcast in full length on RTL Nitro.
Where: 53520 Nürburgring (Eifel)
When: Thursday, 18 May to Sunday, 21 May
Tickets: Day tickets are sold out, VIP remaining tickets are
available from 269 Euro.
Flea markets
With warm temperatures and sunny afternoons, many people are drawn outside. Why not combine the walk with a little shopping? There are three big flea markets to choose from this weekend in Bonn's Rheinaue, in Bad Honnef and in the courtyard of the Frauenmuseum.
Flea market in the Rheinaue: Saturday, 20 May, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.,
Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 19, 53175 Bonn
Antique Market: Sunday, 21 May, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.,
pedestrian zone, 53604 Bad Honnef
Sharing Market: Sunday, 21 May, 1 to 5 p.m.,
Courtyard of the Frauenmuseum, Im Krausfeld 10, 53111 Bonn
Josephine Baker
20 May is Josephine Baker Day in the USA. Last year, celebrations were also held in honour of the icon in Paris. Escaping segregation in America, Josephine Baker became a star in liberal Paris in the 1920s: as the highest-paid revue dancer and the first female superstar with African-American roots, she stood up for peace, freedom and equality in front of a world audience. The exhibition focuses on Baker as a world star, freedom fighter and icon.
Where: Bundeskunsthalle, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn
When: until 24 September
Admission: 5 Euro, concessions 2 Euro, free admission
for young people up to and including the age of 18.
Premiere: The Singing Devil
The conditions for the premiere of Franz Schrecker's opera "The Singing Devil" in 1928 could hardly have been worse: The first rioting hordes of SA in the audience and the banning of his works in 1933 caused the Austrian composer to disappear from consciousness. The play's protagonist, Amandus, is supposed to finish the organ whose construction had driven his father mad. Father Kaleidos expects the organ to convert the pagans, but Amandus is in love with the young pagan Lilian, whose future husband is to lead the fight against the Christians. Tickets are available
Where: Bonn Opera House, Am Boeselagerhof 1, 53111 Bonn, Germany.
When: Sunday, 21 May, 6 p.m.
Tickets: from 42.10 Euro
Postcolonial city walk through Bonn
In cooperation with the project "Active Remembrance Culture", Bonn takes a tour of the city's colonial past. Most people know that Konrad Adenauer was elected the first chancellor of the young Federal Republic of Germany in Bonn in 1949; few know that he was a great advocate of colonialism. Participants will learn on Saturday which colonial traces can be found in Bonngasse and the Poppelsdorf cemetery.
Meeting point: Botanical Garden, Meckenheimer Allee 171, 53115 Bonn.
When: Saturday, 20 May, 11 am
Admission: free of charge, registration at erinnerungskultur@bonn.de is required.
Tour de Forst
Spring, bicycles, forestry: On Friday afternoon, the forester will set out on his bicycle to show anyone interested the cycle of nature and the challenges of climate change in the local forest. The 20-kilometre route has hardly any inclines and can be easily mastered even by beginners.
Meeting point: In front of the Haus der Natur, An der Waldau 48,
53127 Bonn, Germany.
When: Friday, 19 May, 2 to 5 p.m.
Admission: free of charge, registration at 0228/314793 or
christopher.koenig@wald-holz.nrw.de is compulsory.
Note: The organisers recommend weather appropriate clothing,
sufficient drinking water, sturdy shoes and a bicycle helmet.
Interactions
Whizzing through the halfpipe, cheering at the goal wall shooting and showing full concentration in the duel for victory at table tennis: None of this fits into the quiet atmosphere of an art museum? Not true. This summer, the Bundeskunsthalle invites visitors to take part in art in its own halls. The aim is to reduce the distance to art and to promote togetherness with openness, tolerance and sensitivity.
Where: Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn
When: until 15 October
Admission: free of charge
Original text: Jasmin Kaub
Translation: Mareike Graepel