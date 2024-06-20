June 21–23 Museumsmeilenfest and Randale und Freunde-Festival: tips for the weekend

Museum visits are boring? Not at all! With artistic workshops, speed tours, live music and a grand farewell, the Museumsmeilenfest leaves no room for boredom in its programme. After thirty years, the Haus der Geschichte is saying goodbye for now to its permanent exhibition, which is to be completely redesigned by the end of 2025. A circus ring will be set up in front of the art museum and there will be music and dancing on the roof of the Bundeskunsthalle until sunset. The complete programme can be found here.