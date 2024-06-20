June 21–23 Museumsmeilenfest and Randale und Freunde-Festival: tips for the weekend
Bonn · Visit the permanent exhibition at the Haus der Geschichte for the last time, experience the sound of the old town or enjoy Querbeat in the Rheinaue: Here are these and more events in our listing of tips for the weekend in Bonn.
European Football Championship, festival season and summer solstice: On paper at least, summer is in full swing. The days may be getting shorter again from Friday, but the programme for the weekend remains well filled: Querbeat and friends are celebrating their own festival in the Rheinaue, the Museum Mile is celebrating its anniversary and the Bonn Opera also has a colourful programme in store. While Bonn's old town presents its sound, schoolchildren bring their theatre performances to the stages of Bonn's venues - we give tips for the weekend.
Randale und Freunde Festival
For the third time, the Bonn brass pop band Querbeat is organising its Randale und Freunde festival in the Rheinaue. This year, the 13-piece band will be joined on stage by Dilla, Sirens of Lesbos, Ennio, Roy Bianco & Die Abbrunzati Boys and Milky Chance. DJ Vegavicious will play during the break between the acts. The event will be hosted by Jeannine Michaelsen. Tickets for the Randale und Freunde festival are available on the organiser's website.
- Where: Rheinaue leisure park, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 22 June, the festival site is open from 12 noon to 11 pm
- Tickets: from 55 Euro
Museum Mile Festival
Museum visits are boring? Not at all! With artistic workshops, speed tours, live music and a grand farewell, the Museumsmeilenfest leaves no room for boredom in its programme. After thirty years, the Haus der Geschichte is saying goodbye for now to its permanent exhibition, which is to be completely redesigned by the end of 2025. A circus ring will be set up in front of the art museum and there will be music and dancing on the roof of the Bundeskunsthalle until sunset. The complete programme can be found here.
- Where: Five museums on Bonn's Museum Mile, Adenauerallee, Willy-Brandt-Allee, Helmut-Kohl-Allee and Ahrstraße, 53113 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 22 June and Sunday, 23 June
- Admission: free of charge
Opera Lawn
The Bonn Opera promises music, dance and community for this year's Opera Lawn. Newcomer bands will inspire the audience at the opening. Those who feel particularly inspired can prove their skills on the Open Stage. Saturday is all about dance: here, too, the professionals start, after which all dance lovers are invited to the stage. The finale on Sunday is also organised musically with choir performances.
- Where: Bonn Opera forecourt, Am Boeselagerhof 1, 53111 Bonn
- When: Friday, 21 June, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, 22 June, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 23 June, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Sound of the old town
Gently falling cherry blossoms, lively nightlife or bicycles on cobblestones: what does Bonn's Old Town actually sound like? The Altstadtinitiative Bonn has invited 30 musicians from Bonn and the region to present the "Sound of the Old Town" on a total of five stages. A little spoiler beforehand: the sound of the Old Town is diverse. The programme includes indie pop, German rap, carnival music and music for children.
- Where: Five venues in the old town: Altstadtbrunnen in Breite Straße, the corner of Wolfstraße and Peterstraße, Jupiter's Column, the corner of Wolfstraße and Heerstraße and Marienschule
- When: Saturday, 22 June, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Eichthal Archaeology Day
It is well known that Bonn emerged from a Roman settlement and that the Romans left behind some historical treasures. However, very few people know how excavations are carried out or how the historical remains are cared for and restored. In addition to exciting lectures, historical crafts will also be presented and children will become amateur archaeologists themselves during their own excavation. Pasta from the Roman bakery, grilled sausages, coffee and cake will be on offer for the physical well-being.
- Where: Gut Eichtal, 51491 Overath
- When: Sunday, 23 June, 10 am to 6 pm
- Admission: free of charge
Spotlights - Bonn School Theatre Festival
For 20 years now, the "spotlights" school theatre festival organised by the Junge Theatergemeinde Bonn has been bringing school performances from the auditorium to the big stage. Drama clubs, literature courses and inter-year ensembles stage their current performances for the school theatre festival outside their home stages in Bonn's theatres. The current programme includes the plays "The Wave 2024", "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Youtopia". Tickets are available on the organiser's website.
- Where: various theatres in Bonn
- When: until Sunday, 23 June
- Admission: depending on the performance
Family day at the Bonn City Museum
"Let's twist again"! Under the title "Bonn in the Economic Miracle Era", the focus on Sunday is on Bonn in the early 1960s. With memories of royal and globally significant state visits, pop songs, Gummitwist and beat music, families will take an exciting journey back to a time when Bonn was still the federal capital and the Bonn beat scene was extremely active.
- Where: Stadtmuseum Bonn, Franziskanerstraße 9, 53113 Bonn
- When: Sunday, 23 June, 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Original text: Jasmin Kaub
Translation: Mareike Graepel