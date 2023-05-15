"Musik im Park“ 2023 Musicians look forward to concerts in Bad Godesberg
Bad Godesberg · The concert series "Musik im Park" (Music in the Park) starts in May in the Kurpark in Bad Godesberg. For five weeks, the audience can experience alternative rock, classical big band jazz and Celtic folk rock and more in front of the Trinkpavilion.
The new edition of the concert series "Musik im Park" starts this month with alternative rock, classical big band jazz and Celtic folk rock. For five weeks, visitors can catch music bands from in and around Bonn every Wednesday in the Kurpark in front of the Trinkpavilion. "We especially want to give artists who are not yet so well known a chance to perform," says organiser Helmuth Both. In this way, the association wants to support Bonn's music scene. "The artists should get the opportunity to present their own songs in front of an audience," says Both.
The alternative bands "Fish in the elevator" and "Stranger's Dopamine" kick off the concert series on 24 May. Since 2020, Fish in the elevator has been playing in a classic band garage in Bonn's Altstadt. The organiser describes the emo rock band as "energetic, emotional and definitely young." Band member Shao Sachau is looking forward to the Kurpark: "We haven't had the opportunity to play open air yet," says the 19-year-old. "We'll bring our fans from in and around Bonn and hope for a lot of visitors. We would like to see the park filled," says Sachau. The organiser describes the Cologne band Stranger's Dopamine as "intoxicating, emotional and powerful at the same time". Amid melancholic alternative rock and rhythmic indie rock, the four indie musicians speak of the mysteries of the new and a dreamy path into the undefined.
"Neue Deutsche Welle" comes to the Kurpark
The festival continues on 31 May with the Blue Moods Big Band from Wachtberg. With its 19 members, the ensemble is probably bringing the most musicians to the steps of the Trinkpavillon. "We've played in tighter spaces before," says trumpeter Armin Schultz. The repertoire includes classical big band music with arrangements by Count Basie or Duke Ellington, musical and film music as well as funk, pop and rock. "We're very happy that we can now play in the Kurpark. Until now the Coronavirus pandemic had prevented us," says Schultz. Peter Lex, the band's president, adds, "Making music outdoors is always a challenge, the notes can sometimes fly away." A performance by indie pop band twentyseven was scheduled for 7 June in the Kurpark. The band cancelled their performance on Friday. Both announced that the concert date will remain and the association is looking for a replacement.
On 14 June, "Neue Deutsche Welle" will come to the Kurpark with the band Winterfeld. Stefan Winterfeld and his band members reinterpret hits like Major Tom, Freckles and Da da da.... "Neue Deutsche Welle" is not only popular with the older generation. Younger people also appreciate and dance to it," observes Winterfeld. The cover band wants to get as close as possible to the original and still shape it with their own individual touch. "The location is great. In my youth, I myself used to watch the bands play in the Kurpark. We want to give the visitors a lot of enjoyment," says the guitarist and singer.
Music from Ireland, Scotland and Brittany
The band HovesMeute closes the concert series on 21 June. HovesMeute are a mixture of young and young-at-heart musicians from the Rhein-Sieg district. They play regularly in the small village of Hove near Hennef. The band came into being as part of a "project work" with a frequently changing line-up until a hard core of musicians finally formed and founded this band in 2015. Their music comes from countries with Celtic roots, such as Ireland, Scotland and Brittany. With bagpipes, flutes and guitars, they rearrange traditional rough and tumble songs, ballads and dances. "We are really looking forward to the concert," says member Uli Wosnitza.
"It's great that we can already hold the second edition of Musik im Park after the pandemic," says Volker Kregel, second chairman of Bürger.Bad.Godesberg. Because the concert series is also important for the association's work, he says. "This way we can present our activities to the public and the Kurpark is enlivened by the visitors," he adds.
Music in the Park 2023 concert series
For five weeks, the concert series "Musik im Park 2023" will take place on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. in the Stadtpark Bad Godesberg at the Trinkpavillon. On 24 May there will be a double concert with Fish in the elevator" and Stranger's Dopamine". On 31 May. the Blue Moods Bigband comes to the Kurpark. On 14 June and 21 June Winterfeld and HovesMeute will play. Admission is free, the organiser Bürger Bad Godesberg asks visitors for donations. Visitors should bring picnic blankets, chairs can be rented on site for a deposit. According to the organisers, drinks and sausages will be sold on site. scn
