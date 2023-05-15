"Musik im Park“ 2023 Musicians look forward to concerts in Bad Godesberg

The festival continues on 31 May with the Blue Moods Big Band from Wachtberg. With its 19 members, the ensemble is probably bringing the most musicians to the steps of the Trinkpavillon. "We've played in tighter spaces before," says trumpeter Armin Schultz. The repertoire includes classical big band music with arrangements by Count Basie or Duke Ellington, musical and film music as well as funk, pop and rock. "We're very happy that we can now play in the Kurpark. Until now the Coronavirus pandemic had prevented us," says Schultz. Peter Lex, the band's president, adds, "Making music outdoors is always a challenge, the notes can sometimes fly away." A performance by indie pop band twentyseven was scheduled for 7 June in the Kurpark. The band cancelled their performance on Friday. Both announced that the concert date will remain and the association is looking for a replacement.