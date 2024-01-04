A taste of India in Bonn "Namaste India" moves to Kessenich
Kessenich · Almost ten years after opening, the family business "Namaste India" has moved from Ippendorf to Kessenich. It serves North Indian specialities.
In summer 2014, owner Baljinder Singh Jossan and her husband Jaswinder Kaur Jossan opened their restaurant Namaste India in Ippendorf. Now the family business has moved to Karthäuserplatz in Kessenich, where the Bandoneon used to be located.
After six months of refurbishment and new furnishings, the old eatery is only recognisable in the entrance area - instead of a rustic tapas atmosphere, Indian decorative folklore now dominates. The walls and ceilings are panelled with ornamental lattices, and there are also large, colourful murals with traditional Indian motifs, a changing indirect lighting design, grey and wine-red upholstered armchairs and, as a special feature in the dining room, a pretty pavilion with metal elephants on its frame. The interior has 70 seats and the terrace seats 30 guests.
The cuisine focuses on North Indian specialities. The starters include plaice chat (chickpeas with leek, onions and fresh tomatoes) for 5.90 Euro. The main courses include Namaste Chicken Tandoor (half marinated chicken in yoghurt, ginger, onions and vinegar, roasted in a tandoor oven) for 16.90 Euro and Lamb Special (curry cooked with tender pieces of lamb and vegetables, served with coconut and cashew nuts) for 18.50 Euro. An example of the vegetarian dishes is Palek Paneer (spinach with homemade cheese) for 13.50 Euro. For dessert, Jaswinder Kaur Jossan recommends the ice cream dessert Falooda (5.90 Euro).
Mondays to Fridays (11.30 am to 2.30 pm) there is also a changing lunch menu for 11.90 Euro, as well as a buffet for 19.90 Euro on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30 pm.
Draught beers are Sion Kölsch (0.2 litres for 2.30 Euro) and Warsteiner Pils (0.3 litres for 2.80 Euro). From the bottle come the wheat beers from König Ludwig (0.5 litres for 4.20 Euro each) and the Indian beers Cobra, Namaste and King Fisher (0.33 litres for 3.50 Euro each).
The wine selection includes nine open items (0.2 litres from 5.90 Euro) and 14 bottled wines from 21.50 Euro. The lassis are limited to three varieties (0.3 litres each): Mango 3.50 Euro, chocolate mango 4.50 Euro and strawberry 4.90 Euro.
Info: Namaste India, Karthäuserplatz 15, 53129 Bonn-Kessenich, www.namaste-food.com, Tel. (0228) 28 05 28 10. Open Mon, Wed-Fri 11-14.30h and 17-23h, Sat 17-23h, Sundays and public holidays 12-23h. Closed on Tuesdays.
(Original text: Hagen Haas; Translation: Mareike Graepel)