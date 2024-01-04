A taste of India in Bonn "Namaste India" moves to Kessenich

After six months of refurbishment and new furnishings, the old eatery is only recognisable in the entrance area - instead of a rustic tapas atmosphere, Indian decorative folklore now dominates. The walls and ceilings are panelled with ornamental lattices, and there are also large, colourful murals with traditional Indian motifs, a changing indirect lighting design, grey and wine-red upholstered armchairs and, as a special feature in the dining room, a pretty pavilion with metal elephants on its frame. The interior has 70 seats and the terrace seats 30 guests.