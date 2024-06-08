Hicog housing estate Nearly 100 state-owned apartments remain vacant in Pennenfeld
Bad Godesberg · It’s a very tight housing market in Bonn and affordable housing is especially scarce. But in Pennenfeld, a large number of apartments owned by the federal government remain vacant. So why is that?
Christoph Nicolai is feeling a little disillusioned. But it has nothing to do with his work for the refugee aid organization of the Protestant Johannes Church. Rather, it has to do with an apartment complex on Zanderstrasse, where the refugee aid organization has an office on the ground floor. According to Nicolai, numerous apartments in this complex, for which the Federal Agency for Real Estate (Bima) is responsible, are sitting empty. There is no apparent reason for this, it is incomprehensible to him. Especially when one considers that affordable housing is urgently needed in Bonn.
The apartment complex is part of the Muffendorf/Pennenfeld Hicog housing estates, which has been managed by Bima since the Americans left. (The so-called HICOG housing estates were built after WW II for employees of the American High Commissioner of Germany office.) The federal agency has numerous apartments there, some of which have been given to the city of Bonn. The city uses some of the apartments to house refugees and has given a ground floor apartment to the refugee aid organization of the Protestant Johannes Church. Nicolai and the other helpers have been providing a meeting place for refugees here since 2015. There are German courses here including childcare, advice, help with filling out forms and simply the opportunity to establish some contacts. “Two social workers from the city offered consultation hours here for a long time,” says Nicolai. But because the location was not central enough, they moved.
The ground apartment sits empty now and things are at a standstill because of water damage. According to Nicolai, it comes from the apartment above. That apartment is vacant, so the problem only became apparent when the water had already caused massive damage. The whole situation has led the volunteer workers to once again question why nothing is being done with the apartments, which has long been a frustrating topic.
“We have done visual inspections,” says Nicolai. In other words, he and his colleagues regularly walk around the complex and count the units that are unoccupied. They then report their findings to Bima. “The vacancy rate is increasing,” says Nicolai with certainty. Because apartments that are vacant usually remain vacant.
Talks with Bima have not yielded any results. For example, there was a question and answer session for tenants some time ago. "An employee wrote everything down. But nothing came of it." In the past, he has sent specific requests for apartments to Bima with reference to the vacancies. The response he received from the staff member was that they regretted it was not possible to rent out the apartments “because our apartments are subject to the federal housing provision and the Federal Agency must primarily rent to federal employees. When it comes to apartments for which there is no demand, we list them on the relevant housing websites. Apart from that, I unfortunately do not currently have an apartment that I can rent to you,” Nicolai quotes from the response letter.
“No federal employee wants to move into such a run-down complex,” says Nicolai. The argument is bogus. It involves apartments being kept free so that tenants can be relocated if their apartments are all renovated in one go. Bima has been taking about this since 2016. “But I haven't seen a single renovation.”
397 Bima apartments in Pennenfeld
So many people in need could be accommodated in the empty apartments, says Nicolai. “You would have the opportunity to help them, but you can’t.”
Thorsten Grützner reports that the Federal Agency owns exactly 397 apartments in the Hicog housing estate in Muffendorf/Pennenfeld. “There are currently 97 vacant apartments,” says the Bima spokesperson. The plan for the estate is not just a complete refurbishment, “but rather a comprehensive neighborhood development with energy-efficient refurbishment of the buildings”. According to Grützner, the project is due to start next year. “The vacant apartments cannot be rented out due to defects and need to be renovated extensively.”
The specific plans include energy modernization, renovation of the buildings by replacing elevators, stairwells, basements, and changes to the floor plans. For example, two- and three-bedroom apartments - with 90 square meters of living space - are to be reconfigured.
According to Grützner, the apartments are home to “a diverse mix of tenants of all ages”. These include single people and families, federal employees “and those who have come to us via the open housing market”. In general, however, the apartments are prioritized for federal employees”.
84 residential units are currently being handed over to the city, 75 of which are occupied, says Andrea Schulte from the city's press office. Nine are empty, with seven “currently being refurbished”. Refugees will then be housed there - as in the others. Schulte did not want to say on what terms the city will receive the apartments. “We cannot provide any information on this as it concerns the contents of the contract,” said the spokesperson.
And what does the city think about all the vacancies? “In a city like Bonn with such a depleted housing market, vacancies that are not well-founded and not approved are not an option from the point of view of the city administration,” says Schulte. The city administration is in contact with Bima “and is trying to improve communication”. As some of the apartments are in need of refurbishment, the renovation of the units “into modern living space is generally welcomed”. According to information from the city, the major renovation of the complex is in the planning stages. “A gradual return of the apartments to the housing market can then be expected between 2026 and 2028 at the earliest,” says Schulte.
(Original text: Ayla Jacob / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)