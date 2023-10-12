Open data platform of the City of Cologne Nearly 2,500 speeders from the region affected by data breach

After the mishap became known to the city on Monday, the complete data files were immediately blocked and the page was taken offline. The affected data is no longer publicly accessible, the spokeswoman confirmed. According to the city, the data for 2020 was published in June of 2022, which means it was viewable for about 14 months. The spokeswoman went on to say that the data is now being reviewed internally and will then be replaced by anonymized data files. "The municipal data protection officer has been informed. A report was also made to the State Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information NRW," the city spokeswoman said. It is not yet clear how the data breach occurred.