Open data platform of the City of Cologne Nearly 2,500 speeders from the region affected by data breach
Cologne · The city of Cologne has suffered a data breach. Around 45,000 license plates of speeding offenders have been published online. Among those affected are vehicle owners from Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district.
The city of Cologne inadvertently published online around 45,000 license plates of speeding offenders who were zapped in the Cologne city area. The information was communicated by the city of Cologne on Wednesday in response to an inquiry. The data was published on the Open Data portal of the city of Cologne. It was reported in the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger on Wednesday.
According to the city, the data showed information about the time, place and speed at which vehicles with the published license plates were traveling when they received speeding violations. But it did not indicate information about the driver or vehicle owner. However, those who could find the owner of a license plate number were able to draw indirect conclusions as a result. According to the city, around 640 license plates from Bonn and around 1,830 license plates from the Rhein-Sieg district were affected by the data breach.
As the city added, the data on registered speeding violations has been published online since 2017. It contains information about the time of the violation, the speed driven, how much the speed limit was exceeded, the location of the radar gun and an anonymized part of the license plate number. According to a spokeswoman, the complete license plate numbers for the month of May 2020 had been published in the data leak by mistake. The data breach is only for that single month.
Data was visible for months
After the mishap became known to the city on Monday, the complete data files were immediately blocked and the page was taken offline. The affected data is no longer publicly accessible, the spokeswoman confirmed. According to the city, the data for 2020 was published in June of 2022, which means it was viewable for about 14 months. The spokeswoman went on to say that the data is now being reviewed internally and will then be replaced by anonymized data files. "The municipal data protection officer has been informed. A report was also made to the State Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information NRW," the city spokeswoman said. It is not yet clear how the data breach occurred.
In any case, the city of Cologne says it has learned from the mishap. In parallel to the technical checks that are already taking place, municipal employees are also now assigned. They are currently checking data records for the online portal "manually and individually" to ensure data security. The city also announced that it would raise internal awareness of the issue of data protection and promote the use of automatic interfaces.
(Orig. text: Andreas Dyck; Translation: ck)