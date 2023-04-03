Fashionable drug among young people Need for education about nitrous oxide abuse in Bonn increases

It is colourless and odourless and can have dangerous side effects if used incorrectly: Nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas. Even before the Corona pandemic, the gas had become something of a fashionable drug among young people in some countries around the world. Procurement presents few hurdles: Since 2016, nitrous oxide has been legally available and can be bought on the internet or in supermarkets for as little as 50 cents each, for example in the form of cream capsules. These are intended for foaming cream and contain N2O, the chemical formula for nitrous oxide.