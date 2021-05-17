Flights to holiday destinations : New airline takes off at Cologne/Bonn Airport

A Freebird Airlines Europe aircraft at Cologne/Bonn Airport. Foto: Köln Bonn Airport

Cologne/Bonn Cologne/Bonn Airport has this week become the new base for Freebird Airlines Europe. The airline will mainly fly to European holiday islands, with flights planned to seven holiday destinations.

This week Cologne/Bonn Airport has become the new base for the charter airline Freebird Airlines Europe. As the airport announced on Friday, an A320 aircraft has been stationed at the airport from this week. The aircraft can accommodate up to 180 passengers. On Saturday, for example, the airline flies to holiday islands in Greece and Spain. The first destination is Crete.

"Freebird offers holidaymakers a varied programme to some of the most beautiful islands in Europe. We are very much looking forward to the future collaboration and we warmly welcome Freebird Airlines Europe to Cologne Bonn Airport," said Johan Vanneste, Chairman of the Board at Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH.

The airline will fly twice a week between Cologne/Bonn Airport and Crete, Kos and Rhodes. There are also twice-weekly flights to the Spanish islands of Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria and Tenerife. From September, the resort of Hurghada in Egypt will also be included in the programme.