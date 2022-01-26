Business location Bonn : New Bafin site grows into the sky

Bafin is building here: the new office complex on Justus-von-Liebig-Straße in Dransdorf has visibly grown in recent weeks. Photo: Benjamin Westhoff Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The new office complex on Justus-von-Liebig-Straße is growing in height and is on schedule. It is certain that the Bonn authority Bafin will be the future user. But the Bonn authority is keeping a low profile with concrete information.

The administration had already revealed that the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin) wants to use the new administrative building on Justus-von-Liebig-Straße. However, Bafin is still keeping a low profile despite several enquiries. It says only this much: "I ask for your understanding that we do not wish to comment on the planned move at this time," explains spokesman Oliver Struck. In Bonn, Bafin's main location on Graurheindorfer Straße and the two dependencies on Dreizehnmorgenweg, house a total of almost 2,000 employees. Another 850 employees work in Frankfurt.

At the corner of Justus-von-Liebig-Straße and Fraunhofer Straße, the Ten Brinke Group has been building a five-storey office complex for about 350 workplaces with a two-storey underground car park below. However, there will be no canteen for the employees; there was no space for one in the end.

From the client's point of view, the location is a decisive criterion for a large office building because of the good accessibility and the connection to public transport. After about ten months of construction, the shell of the fourth storey is in place. Project manager Stephanie Kollmann confirms that everything is going according to plan. The office complex is to be handed over at the end of the year. However, she admits that the schedule is "very ambitious. We will keep to it thanks to a very speedy granting of building permission by the city of Bonn and despite very long material delivery times in some cases.“

Commercial quarter in transition

Justus-von-Liebig-Straße has grown into a veritable business location in recent years. There are only a few gaps between buildings. Ten Brinke is currently building on one of the largest and last areas, with around 7,000 square metres. Some people will remember that a car parts dealer had a salesroom and warehouse on the site in a flat, single-storey building. There are hardly any vacancies.

Many businesses are long-established; fluctuation is low. The mix of sectors with discounters, wholesalers, smaller businesses and companies from the automotive industry speaks for a solidly positioned commercial area. Around 165 companies are registered in the area around Justus-von-Liebig-Straße with Bunsenstraße, Fraunhofer Straße, Bergiusstraße, Bendenweg and Robert-Kirchhoff-Straße. The total number of employees has not been recorded by the city.

Further plans for the site

Developer Ten Brinke has further plans for the site. The office building is part of an overall concept with a total of six buildings. The project is called Office Campus Justus-von-Liebig-Strasse and extends over an area between Fraunhoferstrasse, Haberstrasse and the residential development Römerweg. A new development plan must be drawn up for this. The corresponding target resolution was initiated by the politicians in 2020. However, on the initiative of the Greens, it comes with conditions: rainwater infiltration, photovoltaics and partial façade greening are not included.

According to the city's plans, the Bonn workshops located on Haberstraße will receive a new space for administration, early intervention, family support, workshop and commercial premises, as well as a residential unit with around 24 places. The rear area of the office campus will be used by selected companies and start-ups.