New bicycle shop in Sankt Augustin Veloland is counting on customers from Bonn and Cologne
Sankt Augustin · Sankt Augustin - The last vacant lot on the "Am Apfelbäumchen" site in the Einsteinstraße industrial estate in Sankt Augustin has now been developed. In the immediate vicinity of major bicycle dealer Fahrrad XXL Feld, "Veloland" opened there on Saturday.
Three friends have fulfilled what they say is a long-cherished dream with this shop. One of them is Frank Breuer, who, together with his wife, runs the garden centre of the same name right next door. He shares a passion for cycling with Joachim Rönn and Armin Mathes.
After submitting the plans for their jointly run shop to a management consultant, three years ago they decided to take the plunge. "The audit had shown that it would pay off at this location," says Rönn. This is even though there is a large and well-established competitor in the immediate vicinity. "We get that comment again and again, but it's not at all relevant."
Rönn remarks on the size of the catchment area. It reaches as far as Cologne and Bonn. In addition, the location is easy to reach - the motorway slip road is practically on the doorstep. Moreover, it is common practice in the retail sector for shops from the same sector to be located next to each other. "For example, when a discounter opens at a new location, competitors try to set up shop there as well," explains Rönn.
And finally, Veloland carries completely different brands than Feld. As newcomers, they turned to the Zweirad-Einkaufs-Genossenschaft (ZEG) for assistance. The cooperative supports its members in all the basics, including purchasing or merchandise management. The three company founders are "Germany's first franchisee of the ZEG brand Veloland", says Breuer, the only one with retail experience.
Specialised in e-bikes
They are starting with a total of 23 new employees, six of them for the in-store workshop area, with three more to be added there. "Despite the shortage of skilled workers, we had no problems getting qualified people," Mathes reports. He emphasises that no one was poached from another company; they all applied for the jobs themselves.
The three have specialised in their business: they offer advice, sales and workshop services exclusively for e-bikes. One day before the opening, everything was ready except for a few minor details. A total of 2400 square metres have been built on, 800 square metres of which are used as sales space. The oldest building houses the storage space, the workshop and social rooms for the staff. There is also an underground car park for customers.
About 200 bikes, from junior bikes to mountain bikes and cargo bikes to trekking bikes and so-called urban bikes, the sporty alternative to the classic city bike that is currently all the rage, were waiting for customers on the lower floor on opening day. In addition to a selection of other bikes, the first floor offers the necessary accessories such as saddles, handles and helmets, as well as clothing. There are 800 more bikes in the warehouse that could be sold immediately. The price range for the e-bikes in Veloland ranges from 2500 to 10,000 euros.
Original text: Paul Kieras
Translation: Jean Lennox