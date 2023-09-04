New bicycle shop in Sankt Augustin Veloland is counting on customers from Bonn and Cologne

About 200 bikes, from junior bikes to mountain bikes and cargo bikes to trekking bikes and so-called urban bikes, the sporty alternative to the classic city bike that is currently all the rage, were waiting for customers on the lower floor on opening day. In addition to a selection of other bikes, the first floor offers the necessary accessories such as saddles, handles and helmets, as well as clothing. There are 800 more bikes in the warehouse that could be sold immediately. The price range for the e-bikes in Veloland ranges from 2500 to 10,000 euros.