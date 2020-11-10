Fewer traffic light crossings : New bridge at the main station provides faster connection on foot

The new pedestrian bridge at Bonn's main station will be in use this week. Photo: Benjamin Westhoff Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Since Monday, a new pedestrian bridge between the multi-storey car park on Rabinstraße and platform 1 of Bonn main station is being installed in Bonn. The construction work will bring some closures.

The new multi-storey car park at Bonn's main railway station is a benefit for motorists and cyclists, but so far, people coming from the car park have had to cross two sets of traffic lights on Thomas-Mann-Strasse and a little further on a third to reach the station foyer, for example. This will soon change. The city is having a pedestrian bridge built between the car park and platform 1 parallel to the route. It will also provide commuters with a faster connection between the platform and the tram and bus stops on Thomas-Mann-Strasse.

The steel structure was transported to its destination at the northern subway by heavy goods transport on Monday. Under the supervision of engineer Lorenz Cornelissen, the construction workers installed it in the early morning hours. Before that, the abutments were prepared for installation. In order to install the twelve-tonne structure, it is initially standing on temporary support pillars. Eventually they will be removed. The steel arch above the bridge, which is about 27 metres long and about three metres wide, which was installed in the afternoon, distributes the weight to the abutments at both ends.

The arch in turn rests on six girders which are vertically connected to the bridge. As Cornelissen said, the next step was to weld the parts together. Herwarthstrasse will remain closed to all road users until Friday of this week. The local buses of the public utilities company, which travel under the northern subway, will also detour. Afterwards, the auxiliary supports will remain to support the construction for some time. From 13 to 23 November, the northern subway will therefore only be accessible from one side. A temporary traffic light will regulate the traffic at the bottleneck. Afterwards, an acceptance and approval procedure must be carried out.

A 180-tonne crane is also being used during the construction work. As there is a risk, according to Cornelissen, that the crane could interfere with the overhead lines of the nearby railway line when manoeuvring, the installation was carried out on Monday at the same time as work was being carried out on the listed roof of the Deutsche Bahn. The so-called closure periods have been announced for a long time. For this reason, the railways did not operate on tracks one and two on that day.

The Zweckverband Nahverkehr Rheinland (NVR) is funding the project, which cost around 560,000 Euro, with 481,000 Euro, the city announced. This corresponds to about 90 percent of the eligible costs of around 535 000 Euro.