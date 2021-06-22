Sustainable concept : New café "Kaffeesaurus" has opened in Bonn

Owner Rafet Aydogdu, and service staff Veronica and Marco from Kaffeesaurus. Foto: Horst Müller

Bonn A new café has opened in Bonn's Urban Soul complex: Kaffeesaurus. In Cologne, there are already two establishments under this name. The concept of the café? Sustainability on a large scale.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

In Cologne, two pubs with the catchy name Kaffeesaurus already exist, at Friesenplatz for just under three years and at Barbarossaplatz since February of last year. On Saturday, the first Kaffeesaurus opened in Bonn in the Urban Soul complex near the main train station. Owner and CEO Rafet Aydogdu and Bonn operations managers Marco Ierardi and Veronica Bella welcomed the first guests on Saturday.

"We focus on sustainability on a large scale," says Aydogdu, explaining the Kaffeesaurus concept. "We roast our own coffee and emphasize fair payment in the countries of origin. And we source our products regionally as much as possible."

The spacious interior (seats 100) with its high ceiling scores with Scandinavian design: a minimalist, light ambience with earth tones and oak tables with mint-green metal frames. Mint green reappears in the form of small tiles on the curved counter and occasionally on the walls. A special highlight is the multi-level grandstand, which is also intended as a co-working space - including power outlets and fast Internet. "With this, we are primarily addressing young start-ups," says Aydogdu. "But you can also take a seat there without a laptop and just drink your cappuccino.“

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_3"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("contentad"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

The two terrace areas can serve a total of 150 guests. The eye-catcher at the bar inside is the three-group "Spirit" portafilter machine by Dutch designer Kees van der Westen (espresso 1.80 Euro, cappuccino 2.80 Euro, latte 3.20 Euro). The homemade chai latte costs 3.90 Euro.

The drinks menu also includes Aperol Spritz (5.80 Euro), Carlsberg Lager and Schreckenskammer Kölsch (0.33l each 2.90 Euro), Ice Latte made with milk and cold-extracted coffee) for 3.50 Euro, as well as homemade iced tea and ginger lemonade. For the small appetite there is "Smashed Avocado" (sourdough bread with avocado and salad) for 7.90 Euro or the Breakfast Burger (bun, cheese, organic fried egg and Australian Angus Beef Bacon) for 8.50 Euro. For dessert, the homemade cake "Scheiterhaufen" (made from croissants, egg, butter and chocolate coating) is recommended, 3.20 Euro per piece. Soon they will offer ten self produced vegan ice varieties scoop 1,50 Euro) to supplement raspberry mint or hazelnut.

Info: Kaffeesaurus, Am Hauptbahnhof 10, 53111 Bonn-Innenstadt, www.kaffeesaurus.com, Tel. (0228) 94 56 16 26. Open Mon-Fri 8am-8pm, Sat 9am-8pm, Sun 9am-6pm.