Environment initiative, doctors and police : New call for banning fireworks on New Year's Eve

Fireworks on New Year's Eve in Bonn (archive photo). Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Berlin Hardly anyone disputes that fireworks and firecrackers are not necessarily sensible. But there is a dispute about whether this form of fun should be accepted despite the noise and injuries - or whether it should be banned.

The fronts continue to harden, compromises are not really in sight: some want to shoot rockets into the sky and set off loud firecrackers on New Year's Eve. The others demand clean air, peace and quiet and fewer injuries. Once again, the initiative Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) has called for a ban on fireworks at the turn of the year and for the future, just a few weeks before 31 December. This time, the initiative secured support from the police union (GdP), some doctors and animal rights activists. At an internet press conference, things got emotional at times.

Last year, the purchase of fireworks was banned throughout Germany because of the Corona pandemic, and some cities also set up ban zones.

Environmental Aid Executive Director Jürgen Resch wants to follow up on this. "Fireworks at the turn of the year with black powder must be stopped." He cited as arguments above all air pollution from fine dust, injuries to hands and eyes from firecracker explosions, and the effects of noise on animals. Resch called on the German government to amend the Explosives Act as soon as possible and to ban New Year's Eve fireworks as soon as possible this year.

Rockets and firecrackers produced thousands of tons of unnecessary waste, Resch said. The fine dust released is "extremely dangerous to health", and the firecrackers cause injuries and psychological stress to sensitive people. Domestic animals such as dogs and cats as well as farm and wild animals also suffer from the nocturnal noise. Resch said that private fireworks were already banned "in most states", but there was no evidence of this at first. In Europe, some major cities banned private fireworks in recent years, but otherwise they are largely allowed.

Resch rejected compromises such as large fireworks displays in central squares in major cities instead of private fireworks. A ban on very loud firecrackers is ultimately not the right step either, he said; private fireworks should be abolished in principle. On New Year's Eve, there should be light and laser shows instead.

The vice-chairman of the police union, Jörg Radek, (GdP), would at least accept urban fireworks: "The high risk of injury as well as incalculable fire hazards for everyone are good enough reasons to allow fireworks only at certain places in the municipalities." He said it was also a matter of the safety of police officers and firefighters that night.

Lung doctor Norbert Mülleneisen talked himself into a rage on Monday, saying fireworks were "complete bullshit" and "nonsense". He compared the feelings of people with asthma exposed to fireworks smoke on New Year's Eve to the torture method of waterboarding, which causes a feeling of suffocation. He advised asthmatics to stay indoors.

An ophthalmologist spoke of 500 eye injuries each year, 400 of them mild and 100 so severe, that patients had to stay in hospital. It is not known how many hand and eardrum injuries with inpatient treatment there are on New Year's Eve because of firecrackers.

The fireworks manufacturers and the hobby fireworkers reacted indignantly and accused the environmental aid organisation of false arguments and figures. It is about a popular New Year's Eve tradition and the cultural asset of fireworks, stressed the Association of the Pyrotechnic Industry (VPI). The majority of patients in hospital emergency rooms are there because of alcohol consumption or other injuries, not because of firecrackers. Moreover, serious injuries are "exclusively consequences of illegal or improperly set off fireworks“.

The German Pyrotechnics Association (BVPK), an association of professional and amateur fireworkers, accused the environmental organisation of polemical exaggeration and "deliberate misinformation". According to the Federal Environment Agency, the fine dust pollution caused by New Year's Eve fireworks is much lower than the DUH claims, and it is also only short-lived and accounts for only 0.7 per cent of the fine dust in a year. Many people love the turn of the year with individual New Year's Eve fireworks. "Letting the sparks fly once a year means a very special fascination for many people." A ban on small fireworks on one's own doorstep or in the garden would also not lower the corona infection figures, nor would it relieve hospitals, he said.