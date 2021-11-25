Bonn-Berlin Act : New coalition wants to strengthen Bonn

The new coalition wants to strengthen Bonn in the coalition agreement. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Berlin/Bonn Bonn can continue to hope for an agreement with the federal government to secure its future. The federal city also plays a role in the future coalition agreement - and there is to be an additional agreement.

Bonn can continue to hope for an agreement with the federal government to secure its future. In their future coalition agreement, the "new" coalition essentially sticks to the passage of the previous coalition. In the chapter on "Federalism" on page eleven it says in two simple sentences: "We stand by the Bonn-Berlin Act. To this end, the federal government will conclude a supplementary contractual agreement with the Bonn region and the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.“

In the past four years, there had not been a single serious negotiation at decision-making level under the previous federal commissioner for the Berlin relocation and the Bonn compensation, Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU). Instead, Seehofer promoted the relocation of federal authorities in the East in order to equalise living conditions throughout Germany.

Future negotiations on a Bonn agreement would now have to be decisively pushed along by the state chancelleries in Düsseldorf and Mainz, in addition to the city and the region. Bonn should also be further developed as an international location. In the chapter on multilateralism, the new coalition agreement of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP states: "We will strengthen the German headquarters of the United Nations in Bonn. This would allow further UN secretariats and field offices to be located in Bonn.

Bonn members of parliament Alexander Graf Lambsdorff (FDP) and Jessica Rosenthal (SPD) as well as Lord Mayor Katja Dörner (Greens), who negotiated for their parties in Berlin, called the coalition agreement a "great success for Bonn". This must "now be put into practice. We will work hard to achieve this," they said in a joint statement. "We are pleased that we have succeeded in negotiating Bonn so prominently into the coalition agreement. This means that we can succeed in expanding and securing Bonn as a location before the end of this legislative period.“

Original text: Holger Möhle