Scaffolding on Bonn City Hall New coat of paint for the Old Town Hall
Bonn · There’s probably no need to worry about choosing the right colour for the Old Town Hall - as was the case during the last major renovation twelve years ago. And the city is having a fire escape built.
The windows and wooden cornices of Bonn’s Old Town Hall are getting a new coat of paint. The scaffolding on the side of the building facing Bischofsplatz has been up since 5 September. It should be coming down again on 6 October after the work is completed. According to Markus Schmitz from the Bonn press office, the work is going to cost 25,000 euros, with the Verein Altes Rathaus (Old Town Hall Association) making a donation to help cover the costs.
Energy renovation twelve years ago
The last time the town hall on Marktplatz was renovated was to improve its energy efficiency. This was between 2009 and 2011, after the 2008 financial crisis, with federal subsidies from the so-called economic stimulus package II amounting to 4.2 million euros. At that time, the city's own contribution was one million euros, which came out of from the economic plan of the municipal building management. Schmitz said, "The building was comprehensively renovated then, the current measures are being carried out as part of building maintenance." Some people may remember the debate that flared up at the time but quickly died down about whether the new pink colour was too pale. Art historians Gisbert Knopp and Wilfried Hansmann were scathing: "The new colour scheme is a disaster; the charm of this beautiful baroque building is gone."
The building complex includes municipal properties facing Rathausgasse, which can also be reached from the town hall via winding corridors. Among other things, the offices of the council's parliamentary groups are housed there. A construction site has been set up in an inner courtyard accessible from Rathausgasse. "A second escape route is currently being constructed there. For this purpose, an emergency exit and an escape staircase are being installed."
In-house moves after the municipal election
The intervention is also related to in-house moves of the council factions after the local elections three years ago with its change in the balance of power. The Greens had been the largest parliamentary group and had occupied the former rooms of the CDU parliamentary group. They are no longer the largest group, following departures in their own parliamentary group and city councillor Thomas Fahrenholtz joining the CDU. The Christian Democrats also had to move. The FDP parliamentary group office became smaller. Volt, as a newcomer, was not even represented in the city council until then.
The city has also changed some town hall lamps to more energy-saving LED lights, according to its own information. "At the moment, the lights in parts of the corridors of the new building are being replaced by LED lights due to their age," said Schmitz. In the coming years, all the lighting fixtures will be successively retrofitted accordingly. In contrast to the "old" town hall, which has been renovated for energy efficiency, this has not yet been done in the extension. According to the city, there are neither time nor cost plans for such a project. (Original text: Philipp Königs / Translation: Jean Lennox)