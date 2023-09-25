Scaffolding on Bonn City Hall New coat of paint for the Old Town Hall

The last time the town hall on Marktplatz was renovated was to improve its energy efficiency. This was between 2009 and 2011, after the 2008 financial crisis, with federal subsidies from the so-called economic stimulus package II amounting to 4.2 million euros. At that time, the city's own contribution was one million euros, which came out of from the economic plan of the municipal building management. Schmitz said, "The building was comprehensively renovated then, the current measures are being carried out as part of building maintenance." Some people may remember the debate that flared up at the time but quickly died down about whether the new pink colour was too pale. Art historians Gisbert Knopp and Wilfried Hansmann were scathing: "The new colour scheme is a disaster; the charm of this beautiful baroque building is gone."