Infectious Diseases Protection Act : New corona rules reduce number of customers allowed in supermarkets

Supermarkets are preparing for the new rule which goes into effect on Saturday, reducing by half the number of customers allowed in at one time. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn With an incidence rate of 100 or higher, there will be fewer customers allowed into supermarkets at one time, beginning this Saturday - also in Bonn. Grocery stores will only be allowed to let in half as many customers as usual.

Starting on Saturday, April 24, only half as many customers as usual will be allowed into supermarkets. The new rule is in the amended Infectious Diseases Protection Act with the corona “emergency brake” in place. It used to be that one customer per ten square meters was allowed in grocery stores with 800 square meters or less. Now it will be one customer per twenty square meters. For stores with more than 800 square meters, one additional customer per 20 square meters was allowed but now that will be one per 40 square meters. The Bonn Retail Association fears that queues may form in front of supermarkets.

For Jannis Vassiliou, the phone was ringing off the hook on Friday. "Many store owners are calling me and asking what actually applies now," says the chairman of the Bonn retail association. In his opinion, the new regulations will hit grocers the hardest. "I could see this becoming a problem with supermarkets," Vassiliou says. "They are the only stores that have bigger crowds.”

Retail association criticizes further restrictions

Vassiliou is critical of the further restrictions on retailers. "We believe that retail stores are not the ones spreading the virus," he explains. He would have liked click&meet to remain possible, that is, registering in advance and then shopping in person on location. To help retailers affected by the nighttime curfews, Vassiliou has already sent out employer confirmations to them, he says. "This is intended as a service." Those interested can contact infoehvbonn.de.

Supermarkets are also preparing for the changes. One example, Edeka Bachem on Sternenburgstrasse told the GA that it will remove the shopping baskets normally provided to customers. The number of customers will be controlled by the number of shopping carts.

Christopher Mohr, owner of several Edeka stores, is already bracing himself for the fact that queues could already form at his supermarket on Bornheimer Strasse from 10 a.m. on Saturday. "We get the info directly from Edeka, of course," says Mohr. But he doubts whether all customers are aware (of the new rule). But Mohr reacts calmly to the changed rules. "We have already been very flexible throughout the year," he says. For example, the digital counting system, which measures the flow of customers, will be changed from Saturday onwards, so that only 80 people can come into the supermarket on Bornheimer Strasse at any one time. Whereas in the past, waiting times were more likely to occur on weekends, Mohr now forecasts this for virtually every day. And in May, the holidays could make the situation even worse.

Aldi Süd deploys security personnel in some cases to provide support

The discount supermarket Aldi Süd wants to react to the tightening of the federal law by controlling admission to its stores. In order to limit the volume of customers, "we are using systems for digital admission control and admission restriction in around two-thirds of our stores," according to a spokeswoman for Aldi Süd. Signs will be used to alert customers to the new regulations. "If the maximum capacity is reached, this is signaled by the system and the customers are informed of the temporary access stop on a store-by-store basis by the staff or other means," the spokeswoman continues. Security personnel will also be deployed in some cases to provide support.

However, the city of Bonn will not reinforce the city public order service for the weekend. "This all takes place within the framework of the usual controls of the city public order service," says city spokeswoman Monika Hörig.