Covid update for Bonn and NRW : New Covid-19 infections mainly in the north of Bonn

Foto: Nicolas Ottersbach

Bonn On Friday, the incidence rate in Bonn was 133.4. Reports from the city show which areas of Bonn have the most new Covid cases. Meanwhile, the vaccination bus continues to make its rounds, with vaccines available free of charge to all residents 16 and older. It will be at the Rheinaue flea market this weekend.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Bonn has seen a significant increase in Covid case numbers in recent weeks. Compared to the German national average (74.7), the rate in Bonn on Friday was almost twice as high at 133.4. Currently, there are 652 Covid-19 cases reported in Bonn, and 1,092 people are in quarantine. The incidence rate is particularly high among children and adolescents. Among 10- to 14-year-olds, it recently topped 500.

Statistics from the city regarding the various districts show just how much the number of cases has risen recently. A total of 478 new cases occurred in a seven-day period, according to the data. A week earlier, there were 359 cases citywide. The administration's data for the 62 districts reference the date of September 13. Because of the small populations in the districts, even a few cases can cause the numbers to fluctuate widely from week to week. Only eight of the 62 districts had no new Covid cases recently.

The city had recently reported that the Covid cases were spread throughout the city and that there were fewer concentrated areas now than in the previous wave of infections. Before the summer, the north of Bonn and the south of Bonn (Bad Godesberg) were especially affected.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Still, the highest numbers of cases were recently recorded in districts in the north of Bonn. The front-runners are Medinghoven with 22 new cases within seven days and an incidence of around 490, and Neu-Tannenbusch with 50 new cases and an incidence of around 480. Dransdorf, Alt-Tannenbusch and Bad Godesberg city center follow with well over 300. The number of cases relative to the number of inhabitants recently increased sharply in Dransdorf, Hoholz and Lessenich-Meßdorf. By contrast, they declined in Buschdorf, Oberkassel and Ückesdorf. The front-runner in the Beuel district is the statistical district of Beuel-Ost, with an incidence of 285.

Mobile vaccination bus schedule in Bonn

In recent days, many people were vaccinated during the mobile campaign in Bonn. The health department registered more than 6,500 vaccinations on mobile sites since mid-July up to and including this Thursday, as the press office announced on Friday. Since September 9 alone, more than 2,300 people have been vaccinated, it said. On Tuesday just outside of the Bonn Opera, 512 people were vaccinated.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Here is where you will find the city mobile vaccination bus in the next days:

Friday, September 17, in front of the Frankenbad pool in the Old Town, 5 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, September 18, Rheinaue flea market, Herbert-Wehner-Platz, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, September 19, bus stop at the corner of Karlrobert-Kreiten-Str./Meckenheimer Allee, 12 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, September 23, Europaring, Medinghoven, 12 to 6 p.m.

Friday, September 24, "Suppenhimmel," Am Fronhof 17, Bad Godesberg, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, September 24, Ditib Mosque, Hochstadenring 43, Nordstadt 12 to 6 p.m.

Friday, September 24, Fatih Mosque, Koblenzer Straße 107, 2:30 to 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 26, Vereinsheim BSV Roleber, Siebengebirgsstraße 182, Beuel, 12 to 5 p.m.

Current vaccination rate for NRW

Since December 27, 2020, Covid vaccines have been administered everywhere in NRW. To date, around 10.4 million vaccinations have been given, of which 12.8 million were first-time vaccinations. The proportion of people with at least one vaccination is 71.4 percent. And 11 million people have been fully vaccinated, this is around 61.6 percent. After 14 days, fully vaccinated people are considered protected.

( Orig. text: dya; Translation: ck)