Winter flight schedule New destinations from Cologne/Bonn Airport
Service | Bonn · Sunday sees the start of the winter flight schedule at Cologne/Bonn Airport, with five new destinations compared to last winter. For example, British Airways now flies to London Heathrow.
Cologne/Bonn Airport has several new destinations on offer in its winter flight schedule, which starts on Sunday (29 October). As the airport announced, there are also five more than in the winter of 2022/23. For example, from Monday British Airways will be flying twelve times a week to London Heathrow. The route will be offered daily, on most days even twice, only once on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
According to the airport's press release, Nile Air flights to Cairo have been added to the flight schedule. Smartwings also flies to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for the tour operator Etihad Holidays. The Irish airline Ryanair now offers a connection from Bonn/Cologne to Agadir in Morocco.
Many carriers are also offering flights to some destinations previously only served in the summer months in their winter schedules, which are valid until 31 March 2024. These include Eurowings flights to Edinburgh, Scotland and Nador, Morocco. Ryanair flies to Faro in Portugal's Algarve region. Pegasus Airlines continues to serve Izmir and Elazig in Turkey, to name just a few examples. Numerous airlines have also increased their frequencies on various routes, for example to Turkey, they say.
Original text: Ulla Thiede
Translation: Jean Lennox