Escalators with LED technology in Bonn New escalators in Bonn subway system can go up or down

On some new escalators, the traffic light colors green and red indicate whether the escalator is ready to go where you need it to go or if someone is coming from the opposite direction. SWB project manager Florian Montcenis demonstrates on a control column at the Wurzerstrasse stop that there could also be more light choices than just red or green. He could also switch the LED staircase lighting to pink or white, there are no limits to the possibilities. But the well-known traffic light colors of red and green have proven to work for the escalators. One of the first escalators with the new technology was installed at the Wurzerstrasse stop in 2021, with the other three following last year.