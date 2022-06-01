Parking in Bonn city centre will soon cost four Euro : New fees to come into effect later than expected

Parking fees in Bonn are to be raised significantly in June. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Actually, the increase of parking fees in public spaces decided by the city council should come into force on 1 June. Accordingly, four Euro will be charged for one hour of parking in the city centre. Prices are also going up in other districts. Now the city announces that the start date for the higher prices will be delayed.

In June, new parking fees will become due in public spaces in Bonn. In the city centre, one hour of parking between 8 am and 8 pm will cost four Euro instead of the previous 2.60 Euro. The fee will be charged per half hour or part thereof, i.e. a minimum of two Euro. At the same time, the most expensive parking zone 1 will be newly designated and thus expanded. Up to now, ten streets in the Bonn borough belonged to this zone; from June, almost two dozen will be added from the previous zone 2. Previously parking was slightly cheaper there.

The fees will also increase in the other city districts. In Zone 2, which applies in the central areas of Bad Godesberg and Beuel, a fee of 1.50 Euro per half hour or part thereof will be charged from 8 a.m. on Mondays to Saturdays. In delivery bays in zones 1 and 2, a parking ban will generally apply around the clock so that the zones remain free for deliveries, according to the city's concept. In the Hardtberg district, parking will be charged in zone 3 and outside zones 1 and 2 from 7 a.m. on Mondays to Saturdays at one euro per half hour or part thereof.

Parking fees in Bonn will not be charged until mid-June

The new charges for parking in above-ground public spaces decided by the Council will not be levied until mid-June. This was announced by the city on Tuesday afternoon. The company commissioned to carry out the work will not be able to change over the parking machines until then. The city administration has yet to announce the specific date.

In the run-up to the reprogramming of the machines, the city will immediately remove the additional signs indicating the days and times in various parking areas at around 140 locations. The indication that parking is only permitted with a parking ticket will remain - and thus the information on the machines with the currently valid regulations will be binding. The city administration therefore asks all motorists to pay attention to the displays on the parking machines. In the meantime, the administration has ordered more than 200 traffic signs for the new parking fees. These will be installed gradually after the machines have been converted. At the moment it is not yet clear when the signs will be delivered.

Parking in Bonn: Charges in multi-storey car parks are not affected

The parking garages in the city centre are excluded from the parking strategy. According to the administration, no price increase is planned there. Bonner City Parkraum GmbH (BCP), which operates most of the car parks in the city centre, currently charges 1.50 Euro per hour for the first three hours for central parking spaces. Private operators are partly below this rate.

The administration states, the fees will be increased in order to strengthen climate-friendly mobility by using additional revenue for the expansion of local transport as well as for discounted ticket offers. In addition to cash payments, new parking machines will also allow digital payments and/or payments with EC or credit cards. The so-called bread roll button, which allows free parking for 15 minutes for a short business visit, is to be abolished in principle.

The current regulation for free parking of electric vehicles is limited until 31 December 2022. However, e-vehicles may continue to park free of charge while charging.

Original text: Alexander Barth