Changes to the Infection Protection Act : New government coalition agrees on vaccine mandate for medical staff

Employees in facilities with vulnerable people such as nursing homes and clinics must prove by mid-March 2022 that they have been vaccinated or have recovered. Foto: dpa/Oliver Berg

Berlin It took a long time and a lot of back and forth - but now the new coalition's amendments to the Infection Protection Act have been passed. It also includes an update on measles vaccinations. Here is an overview of the changes.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

With a clear majority, the Bundestag has approved a tightening of the Infection Protection Act in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Among other things, these include a vaccination requirement for some and further regulations to be implemented.

The tightened measures were approved by the Bundesrat in a special session on Friday afternoon.

A look at the updates:

Special vaccine mandate: employees in facilities such as hospitals, nursing homes and doctors' offices must provide proof of full vaccination or recovery by mid-March 2022 - or a doctor's certificate stating that they cannot be vaccinated. New employees will need to have that up front starting then.

More vaccinations: While in the past only physicians were allowed to administer vaccines, now pharmacists, veterinarians and dentists are also allowed to vaccinate people aged 12 and older for a limited period of time. The prerequisites are training and suitable facilities or involvement in mobile vaccination teams.

Regional measures I: In the event of a very critical situation, the German states can already order tougher restrictions on recreation or sports, but not curfews or blanket closures of stores and schools. Now it is specified that gatherings and events can be prohibited that are not protected demonstrations - especially for sports with larger audiences. Closures of restaurants, for example, are possible, but not closures of fitness centers and swimming pools.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Regional measures II: Individual states had adopted tougher measures on this old legal basis shortly before the end of the "epidemic situation of national significance" on November 25. These can now be extended until March 19.

Testing requirements: Testing requirements have already been established for employees and visitors in doctors' offices, clinics and nursing homes. Now it is specified that patients and "accompanying persons who only enter the facility or company for an insignificant period of time" are not considered visitors. This applies, for example, to parents at a pediatrician's practice or helpers accompanying people with disabilities.

Hospitals: Hospitals will once again receive compensation payments - for example, for beds that are kept free or burdens caused by patient transfers.

„Kurzarbeitergeld“ (Short-time pay): It will be possible to increase the short-time pay, which has already been extended to the end of March. From the fourth month of entitlement, 70 percent of the net difference in pay will be paid.

77 percent if there is a child living in the household. From the seventh month, 80 percent and, with a child, 87 percent are planned. This applies to employees who were entitled to short-time working benefits during the pandemic until the end of March 2021.

- Mandatory measles vaccination: Part of the law is also a change in the mandatory measles vaccination, which has applied to new admissions to daycare centers and schools since March 2020. The deadline for submitting proof of vaccination for children who were already in the facilities beforehand will now be extended until the end of July 2022.

(Orig. text: Ulrich Steinkohl and Sascha Meyer, dpa / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)

(dpa)