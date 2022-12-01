Yellow Telephone booths and letterboxes : New hotel in Bad Godesberg sparkles with retro charm

Bad Godesberg After delays, the tinyTwice hotel in Bad Godesberg opened in September. Donations from Bonn residents contributed to the historic interior design. Another hotel opened in spring.

Typewriters, walls full of postage stamps and a yellow telephone booth: you will find many details from times gone by In the new tinyTwice Hotel am Kurpark in Bad Godesberg. The employees of the Halbersbacher Hospitality Group from Bad Doberan spent months on the interior design. The result is a colourful journey back in time to the 1950s.

In the café lounge there is diverse seating furniture from different decades. Old yellow bicycles, probably from the German postal service, serve as room dividers. Telephones with cords, typewriters and books can be found on tables and shelves. Older lampshades with fringes provide a vintage look as well. A large hay cart sits in the dining room and the breakfast bar is decorated with innumerable stamps. The numbers of the 42 rooms are written on various letterboxes next to each door. In the rooms, the door frames are pasted with comics, and black-and-white photos of telephone operators hang above the beds.

A whole range of departments helped with the design," says Sales Manager Luisa Lautner, who guides the GA through the hotel. The 33-year-old is taken with the former Park Hotel and its location at the Kurpark: "The house has a lot of history, so we wanted to preserve it." She says the building has now been given a new look, but the glass-walled lift in the staircase and the columns in the dining room, decorated with colourful mosaics, are reminiscent of the old days." We took our cue for the design from the theme of upcycling," explains Lautner. Upcycling is the process of revamping old objects.

In keeping with the central theme of "telecommunications", a yellow telephone booth welcomes guests in the reception area. Visitors can trace the history of communication on a timeline with various pictures and objects. "Our theme is Story of Words, i.e. communication in general," says Lautner.

Partly furnished with donations from Bonn

A year ago, the Halbersbacher Hospitality Group called on Bonn residents to donate goods. Several items of furniture, lamps, books and suitcases were handed over to the hotel. For example, the staff covered the wall behind the front desk with pages from old telephone directories. "Many people from Bonn visit the hotel and look for their letterboxes and items that they have donated," says staff member Noemi Habling. The 37-year-old helped with the interior decoration. "I love the hotel, its décor and all the details," she says. And many guests feel the same way.

So far, the receptionist has only heard positive feedback, she reports: "People take a lot of photos of the interior design." One popular motif is reported to be the teddy bear in the café lounge, which is over two metres tall. The huge plush animal is the hotel's mascot and you can cuddle it. His little brothers and sisters are dotted around the rooms. "The teddies have been sustainably produced in Germany," says Lautner.

The hotel rooms have also been designed sustainably. Wardrobes are wall-mounted wine boxes, and cable drums have been turned into nightstands. The bathrooms were completely renovated, Lautner explains. All the rooms have the same layout, only the sizes vary.

Difficult start for the tinyTwice hotel

The tinyTwice Hotel opened on 15 September with a considerable delay. Lautner explains the delay with supply bottlenecks and a lack of skilled staff as well as some obstacles that arose during the restoration of the building. There were also difficulties in the post of hotel director. The former director Vera Yavuz, who had shown the GA the progress at the hotel as late as in spring, has looked for a new job. The position has already been filled, Lautner says: "We have a director again who will start on 1 February." Currently, there are four staff members employed at the hotel, who are "all-rounders" carrying out various tasks. "We are also looking for two more staff members," says Lautner.

Bookings have been slow so far, with 15 guests currently checked into the hotel. "We are just trying to establish ourselves in the market. At first we had good months, now it's quieter again. This is also because our main business has shifted to the summer months," says the sales manager. In September, the hotel was fully booked.

Rheinhotel Dreesen, on the other hand, cannot complain about too few bookings. Following the broadcast of the TV two-parter "Das Weiße Haus am Rhein" (The White House on the Rhine), many people were keen to see the hotel. The film alone is said to have resulted in 80 reservations - the hotel normally has such a number in a week, but not in one day, hotel director Christof Keller told the GA.

Relaxation in the market also felt by new Nyce Hotel

The Nyce Hotel in the former Indonesian Embassy in Friesdorf opened in spring. How full have the 58 rooms been so far? Hotel manager Gregor Kukwa was satisfied: "Companies in the vicinity have started to take notice of us. They are accommodating their guests with us more and more." Private customers, for example visitors to festivals in the Rheinaue, had booked the hotel mainly in the summer months.

According to Kukwa, trade fairs in Cologne brought "quite a bit of business" in the autumn. "The situation on the Bonn hotel market has eased slightly in recent months - "like everywhere else," said the hotel manager. A major problem continues to be finding enough staff, he said.

EVENT Thriller reading at the Kurpark A mystery reading will be held on 16 December in the lounge of the tinyTwice Hotel, at Kurpark 1. In the two-hour reading, which starts at 7 pm, Bonn author Ditmar Doerner will present his latest work "Bonn Underground". Admission is free, but the hotel is asking for donations for the Bonner Tafel food bank.