Project in Bad Godesberg : New office building on the B9 to look transparent

The former Dresen car dealership is currently being demolished. Construction work for a new office complex is to begin there soon. Foto: Axel Vogel

Bad Godesberg The former building of the Dresen car dealership is being demolished and construction work for a modern office complex is to begin there soon. The project, which will cost around 40 million Euro, is called "Strawberry Fields".

Not much is left of the former Dresen car dealership on the B9. Demolition work has begun in recent weeks. The individual materials that have been broken out have been collected in various piles and disposed of accordingly. A construction fence stands around the site, and attentive passers-by and motorists can spot advertising tarpaulins that reveal what is now planned in place of the car dealership.

"This is what the corporate culture of the future will look like," is one of the words, along with visualisations on the tarpaulins and a name: Strawberry Fields. The name is no coincidence. The site is located directly on the street "Am Erdbeerfeld", a short street connecting Mainzer Straße (B9) and Konstantinstraße.

Around 40 million Euro to be invested

Behind the "Strawberry Fields" project is a modern building campus that will eventually house offices. The building is being realised by Osmab Holding AG and Goldoct Real Estate GmbH. According to the two companies, this is their second joint project.

"Parallel to Neobel, a climate-friendly neighbourhood development with three construction phases for new buildings in Frechen, we are investing in another impact-oriented lighthouse project in an excellent location with the solitaire building Strawberry Fields Rüngsdorf," Anton Mertens, CEO of Osmab, is quoted as saying. Around 40 million Euro will be invested between the B9 and Konstantinstraße. Mertens did not disclose how much his company paid for the prime site.

What is new, however, is that it will now be a pure office building. At the beginning of March 2022, the city of Bonn announced that a preliminary building application had been submitted for the construction of an office and residential building with underground parking. However, the application had to be examined first and was also dependent on the surrounding buildings.

Construction to be completed in 2025

The building is to be completed in 2025 and LEED Gold certification is then being sought. LEED is the abbreviation for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. The certification procedure was developed by the US Green Building Council and is considered the most widespread procedure worldwide. The evaluation is based on various topics, such as water efficiency or indoor air quality. The aim is also to achieve the Efficiency House 40 building standard.

Two visualisations that already exist for the project show a futuristic building. The façade appears to be fanned out by louvres and has several large windows that allow a view into

the building. Behind the compartments there are also generous glass surfaces. While the façade facing the B9 appears straight, there are two large green inner courtyards facing Konstantinstrasse, which are open to the street.

"Strawberry Fields sees itself as a modern campus for companies, where up to 400 jobs can be created. When completed, it will offer an efficiently networked world of self-contained office spaces, co-working spaces, conference rooms, thinking spaces and many terrace and patio areas with a total lettable area of around 8,400 square metres," said Aldijana Kolic, managing partner of Goldoct in a statement. The ceiling heights are to be extra high, which are later envisaged for "nature-oriented food concepts".

Civil engineering work to begin in March

The office space will be distributed over three full floors and a staggered storey. Each floor can be divided "flexibly" into a maximum of four rental units. Commercial uses and a restaurant unit are planned for the ground floor. The latter could be a small café or a bakery. The fanned-out façade architecture is intended to make the building appear "light and almost transparent" after completion. "This effect is supported by the graphically composed, generous window surfaces," says a statement from the developer Osmab and its cooperation partner Goldoct.

The main access to the building with the address "Am Erdbeerfeld" will be on the west side. The outdoor concept focuses on the high proportion of green spaces. On completion, rainwater will be retained on the roofs and in the courtyards and used primarily for watering the plants and for the sanitary facilities.

A photovoltaic system of almost 450 square metres is also planned on the roofs. Parking will be provided in an underground garage with 92 spaces. E-vehicles can be charged at up to 30 wall charging stations.

The developers have a positive preliminary building permit, and demolition of the former car dealership began in January. The building application is to be submitted this month so that civil engineering work can begin in March. (Original text: Maximilian Mühlens / Translation: Mareike Graepel)