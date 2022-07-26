Parking becomes much more expensive : New parking fees in Bonn come into force today

Parking fees for motorists in Bonn are increasing significantly. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

From Tuesday, the new parking fees apply in Bonn, the parking ticket machines are then converted for this. "Thus, the new parking fees decided by the Council will be charged," the city informs.

Three fee zones with the following rates will then apply in the city area: Zone 1 costs two euros per half hour or part thereof, in Zone 2 it is 1.50 euros and in Zone 3 then one euro. With its parking strategy, the administration wants to "make the public space more attractive and livable for all people. Reasonable parking fees help shift parking from the street to multi-story car park and garages."

Strengthening mass transit

If fewer drivers searched for a parking space in the streets, the burden of noise and air pollutants would decrease and traffic would become safer. The city hopes to use the additional revenue from parking management to strengthen environmentally friendly mobility options such as local public transport.