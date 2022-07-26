Parking becomes much more expensive : New parking fees in Bonn come into force today
Bonn From Tuesday, the new parking fees apply in Bonn. Parking cars on the streets will thus become significantly more expensive.
From Tuesday, the new parking fees apply in Bonn, the parking ticket machines are then converted for this. "Thus, the new parking fees decided by the Council will be charged," the city informs.
Three fee zones with the following rates will then apply in the city area: Zone 1 costs two euros per half hour or part thereof, in Zone 2 it is 1.50 euros and in Zone 3 then one euro. With its parking strategy, the administration wants to "make the public space more attractive and livable for all people. Reasonable parking fees help shift parking from the street to multi-story car park and garages."
Strengthening mass transit
If fewer drivers searched for a parking space in the streets, the burden of noise and air pollutants would decrease and traffic would become safer. The city hopes to use the additional revenue from parking management to strengthen environmentally friendly mobility options such as local public transport.
The city of Bonn has ordered more than 200 traffic signs for the new parking fees. These will be installed gradually after the parking machines have been converted. "At this stage, it is not yet clear when the signs will be delivered," it says. An overview of the street directory with the zones now in effect is available here. (Original text: (ga) / Translation: Mareike Graepel)