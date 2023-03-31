Central campus in Dransdorf New quarters for a DLR project management organisation in Bonn
Bonn · The office campus on Justus-von Liebig-Straße in Dransdorf continues to grow. The DLR project management organisation wants to unite the locations spread over the city area under one roof.
A project management organisation of the German Aerospace Center (DLR) will consolidate its approximately 1,300 employees, who are spread over several locations in Bonn, into a new campus in Dransdorf. The company will be housed in an office building that the property developer Ten Brinke plans to construct in the third construction phase as part of its overall project in Dransdorf on a total area of 2.4 hectares between Justus-von-Liebigstraße and Haberstraße.
350 jobs in the first building
The first construction phase has already been completed and handed over to the tenant - the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), Ten Brinke announced. The five-storey building directly on Justus-von-Liebig-Straße provides 350 workplaces. In addition, there is a two-storey underground car park under the new building. The preliminary building application submitted in August for the third construction phase has now been approved by the City of Bonn, the company announced on Thursday.
Around 43,000 square metres of gross floor space will be available to the "DLR Project Management Agency". It is one of a total of three project management organisations of the space centre. According to Götz Gumpert, head of corporate communications, the employees deal with strategy consulting and concepts for science, industry and politics. Gumpert said that the employees manage about 15,000 projects a year with a financial volume of two billion euros. Among them, however, are no aerospace projects.
In addition to offices, a canteen and a large conference area in the centre of the campus are planned in Dransdorf. Project manager Esther Peterhoff hopes to be able to start demolishing the old existing buildings, including offices and commercial facilities, next year. Until then, however, the funding commitments for the building project, which is planned as a level 40 efficiency building, must first be received. The code number 40 indicates that the efficiency house requires only 40 per cent of the energy of a normal building. For example, heating and cooling will be supplied by a groundwater well.
In addition, photovoltaic elements are planned on the roof surfaces as well as on the façade to supply the office spaces with electricity. "The large-scale roof terraces and earth-bound façade greening contribute to increasing the quality of stay and the microclimate and create short connecting paths between the buildings," the project description continues.
Number of parking spaces not yet determined
In addition, two underground car parks are to be built. The number of parking spaces has not yet been determined, but sufficient parking spaces are to be created. "Of course, we have a great interest in ensuring that residents are not adversely affected," Peterhoff emphasised. She pointed out that the area is also well connected to public transport. The stops of the city railway lines 16 and 18 are in the immediate vicinity. If everything goes according to plan, completion could be in 2027, the project manager hopes.
"After a long search, we are happy to see our decision for Bonn on a secure path," explained Klaus Uckel, Managing Director of the DLR Project Management Agency. "In Ten Brinke we have found an investor, developer and landlord who builds in a way that suits us: innovative, socially and ecologically sustainable." Ilja Alexander Keller, Managing Director of Ten Brinke Rheinland GmbH, is also pleased with the city's positive preliminary decision: "My team and I are very much looking forward to this sustainable and new benchmark-setting project.“
The second construction phase on the site is already in the development plan process. Stefanie Kollmann is the project manager there. "We hope to be able to go to the public with the plans in autumn this year," she told the GA when asked. Construction is supposed to start in 2024. "But here, too, we can only hope that everything goes according to plan," Kollmann said. Bonner Werkstätten Lebenshilfe gGmbH and Ten Brinke are acting jointly as project sponsors for their project.
As reported, it wants to relocate parts of its current company site from Beuel to Dransdorf. The non-profit GmbH wants to expand. The Beuel location is heavily overcrowded, which leads to a burden on the people being cared for. In addition, the rooms of the Lebenshilfe early intervention service at Margaretenplatz in Graurheindorf are not barrier-free, and this part is also to move to the campus on Justus-von Liebig-Straße. According to Kollmann, talks are currently still underway with other potential tenants for this section of the building. Bonn's Lord Mayor Katja Dörner said in response to a question about the construction project: "The Justus-von-Liebig-Strasse office campus project creates new space for federal institutions, which will be brought together there. This not only ensures that the facilities and jobs remain, but Bonn is strengthened as a second political centre."
The city council passed the corresponding target resolution for the development of the planned area in 2020. However, with the conditions that rainwater infiltration, photovoltaics and partial façade greening be provided on the site. (Original text: Lisa Inhoffen / Translation: Mareike Graepel)