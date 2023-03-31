Central campus in Dransdorf New quarters for a DLR project management organisation in Bonn

The DLR and its project management organisation

DLR is the Federal Republic's research centre for aeronautics and space. It conducts research and development for aeronautics, space, energy and transport, security and digitalisation.

At the Bonn site, the German Space Agency at DLR is responsible for planning and implementing German space activities on behalf of the Federal Government. The DLR project management organisation, which plans to move into the campus in Dransdorf, has its headquarters in Bonn. Among other things, it accompanies the major European project IPCEI-CIS for the development of advanced cloud solutions. Clouds are data storage facilities that are available outside of end devices on large data servers. Access takes place via the internet. lis/kph