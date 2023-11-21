News from Beuel New restaurants open in Beuel

Basically, Lulu and Jupp focus on quality - true to the motto: "We do what we can do very well - and we'd rather not do the other stuff." So if you fancy schnitzel, cordon bleu or burgers, the new Oasis is the place for you. The two new operators say the atmosphere in the neighbourhood very welcoming, upbeat and refreshing - and all in a friendly urban environment. "These are the best guests I've ever had," is what the previous owner is reported to have said before handing over the business, Lulu reports. "That's why we have a huge responsibility and are doing everything we can to fulfil it."