News from Beuel New restaurants open in Beuel
Beuel · New restaurants will soon be opening on Friedrich-Breuer-Straße and Hermannstraße in Beuel. Things are also happening in the other districts - for example on Königswinterer Straße in Küdinghoven and in Geislar.
Nothing is more constant than change. This motto is particularly true for the catering industry in Beuel. The General-Anzeiger has been finding out about where you can wine and dine and has found four establishments where things are happening (again).
Theodor's Restaurant
Theodor's Restaurant is expected to open at the beginning of December in the former premises of the organic café Kuniberts Tochter at Friedrich-Breuer-Straße 98. Siblings Jana (29) and Fritz Benson (27) will be running the restaurant, which will focus on fine French, regional cuisine. Head chef Fritz Benson brings experience from Michelin-starred restaurants with him. While he will be responsible for preparing fine dishes, his sister Jana will take over the service and back office as hostess.
The restaurant can seat 42 and there are ten more seats in a wine lounge where you can enjoy a cosy glass with friends while looking out over Doktor-Weis-Platz. Jana and Fritz Benson think the location of the restaurant is ideal, especially as there is also an area for outdoor dining in the summer months. In the medium term, the two restaurateurs are still looking for temporary staff for service. "But the core team is in place," reports Jana Benson. The two siblings will announce the exact date of their opening in good time on their website www.theodors-restaurant.de and on Instagram (@theodors_restaurant).
Café SaBene
Things are also happening in Hermannstraße in Beuel: Chic E Lana has moved from its shop at Hermannstraße 13 to Friedrichstraße 44 on the other side of the Rhine in Bonn. Daniela Nolden's new café SaBene is moving in instead. The 49-year-old wants to fulfil a lifelong dream. She previously worked as an accountant in the catering industry.
To ensure that the new opening at the end of February goes ahead, the Bornheim native is currently applying to the city of Bonn to change the retail shop into a restaurant. The total area is 85 square metres, and there is room in front of the premises to set up tables for outdoor dining in summer. According to Daniela Nolden, the exact layout of the new café is still being planned. Basically, her café will offer breakfast, a small lunch menu and, of course, coffee and cake. Chocolate will also be on offer. Incidentally, the name SaBene is made up of the first letters of her two children's names.
Kleine Oase (Little Oasis)
There has been a change of operator at Kleine Oase at Königswinterer Straße 264 in Küdinghoven: Ilknur and Hüseyin Yasal have taken over the fast-food restaurant with kiosk and delivery service. The 34- and 46-year-old are known by their nicknames Lulu and Jupp and come from Unkel. There they managed the bistro restaurant Prost Mahlzeit, which focussed on German cuisine and home cooking, for ten years. "Our flagship dish is fresh schnitzel," says Lulu. The pair took the concept with them to Kleine Oase, which they now run with a team of ten staff. "The Oase was previously well known for its vegan dishes. We have incorporated some of these into our new menu because the demand is already quite high."
Basically, Lulu and Jupp focus on quality - true to the motto: "We do what we can do very well - and we'd rather not do the other stuff." So if you fancy schnitzel, cordon bleu or burgers, the new Oasis is the place for you. The two new operators say the atmosphere in the neighbourhood very welcoming, upbeat and refreshing - and all in a friendly urban environment. "These are the best guests I've ever had," is what the previous owner is reported to have said before handing over the business, Lulu reports. "That's why we have a huge responsibility and are doing everything we can to fulfil it."
Komedo in the Hubertusklause
After more than eleven months, life has finally returned to the Hubertusklause on Abtstraße in Geislar, opening its doors for the first time at the weekend. The new operator is no stranger to the area: Marcus Kurth and his team have been running the Komedo restaurant at Römerhof in Bornheim-Brenig since March 2022. In a notice entitled "Hello Geislar!", Kurth informs guests that his team will be offering plenty of drinks and some snacks from the kitchen on the trial weekend. "Please understand that we cannot yet offer the full range of drinks and that our kitchen is not yet ready."
In January, Komedo wants to "hit the ground running" in the Hubertsklause, Kurth continues. The Komedo team would like to use the notice board to keep the people of Geislar up to date, especially with regard to opening times.
The Bürgerverein (local community association) is delighted with the latest development: "It was like winning the lottery for us," says Chairman Serge Mpouma, who was involved in the process of finding an operator for the Bürgerverein. "It wasn't easy," he describes. Many interested parties wanted to run a restaurant only. The Bürgerverein, on the other hand, wanted a pub in order to make the Hubertusklause the central meeting place in the village again.
The former "Hubi team" Anne Sarah and Herbert said goodbye to their loyal guests with an emotional post on Facebook on 23 December 2022. One of the last events mentioned on Facebook was the Christmas skittles organised by the "Gemütlichkeit" Geislar bachelor club, with the quote: "We're already excited to see who will be tapping the beer at the Hubi in the future."
Pizzeria in the Schwerelos
Schwerelos at Pützchens Chaussee 56 has been closed since the beginning of June, as has the Well Kitchen branch in Poppelsdorf. Operator Andreas Gerwing said goodbye to his guests after eight years with an emotional post on Facebook. Now life is returning to the premises: According to GA information, a pizzeria is set to open there shortly, which will continue to use the Schwerelos furniture.
(Original text: Sascha Stienen; Translation: Jean Lennox)