Opening in Friedrichstraße New shop brings more sustainable fashion to Bonn

In addition to an online shop, the Berlin-based company "Kauf Dich Glücklich" now has more than 20 brick and mortar shops - and since Thursday one of them is in Bonn. "We wanted to open a shop here three years ago, but then Covid came along," says Christoph Munier, who founded Kauf Dich Glücklich together with Andrea Dahmen. Why did they choose Bonn as a new location? "Bonn has a city centre that still functions well. The city has good purchasing power figures, lots of students and a large pedestrian zone," says Munier. Of course, he also sees empty shops, but: "It's even deader in other city centres." The only thing that surprised him was the Sanifair toilet on Sternstraße. "I wouldn't open a shop next to that."