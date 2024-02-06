Opening in Friedrichstraße New shop brings more sustainable fashion to Bonn
With "Kauf Dich Glücklich", the city centre now has a shop that offers sustainable fashion. How are demand and supply for eco-friendly and fairly produced clothes developing in Bonn? GA spoke to customers and shop owners.
There were already some shops offering sustainable fashion on Friedrichstraße and the neighbouring side streets. With the opening of a new branch of the Berlin fashion chain "Kauf Dich Glücklich" at the beginning of February, there are now four outlets of this kind within a few hundred metres. The concepts differ in style and also in the proportion of sustainable products on sale.
"Interest in sustainable fashion has increased in general since 2016," says Sonja Radeck, who manages the Bonn branch of "Maas Natur" in Bonngasse. "We endeavour to source all our products in line with environmental and fair conditions. Almost everything is made from natural fibres." Customers come to the shop specifically for sustainable fashion. "It's important to me that organic fashion doesn't come from China and that it's produced under fair working conditions," says a customer (66) from Königswinter. There are several shops for sustainable fashion in Bonn. Radeck thinks that the city still lacks an eco-friendly shoe shop.
"The place is just right for us"
In addition to an online shop, the Berlin-based company "Kauf Dich Glücklich" now has more than 20 brick and mortar shops - and since Thursday one of them is in Bonn. "We wanted to open a shop here three years ago, but then Covid came along," says Christoph Munier, who founded Kauf Dich Glücklich together with Andrea Dahmen. Why did they choose Bonn as a new location? "Bonn has a city centre that still functions well. The city has good purchasing power figures, lots of students and a large pedestrian zone," says Munier. Of course, he also sees empty shops, but: "It's even deader in other city centres." The only thing that surprised him was the Sanifair toilet on Sternstraße. "I wouldn't open a shop next to that."
While searching for premises in Bonn, Munier noticed that the pub on the corner of Friedrichstraße and Bonngasse had become vacant. "It's a good fit for us," he says, meaning: three storeys, a bit of a quirky layout, a high street with lots of independent shops instead of large fashion chains and slightly more affordable rents. "We're not the very best at sustainability, but we're striving to get better," says Munier, who estimates that a third of the products are sustainable. "We're like your neighbourhood butcher. Not every item we sell is organic."
When it comes to its own brand, the company visits manufacturers and uses more and more organic cotton; when purchasing other brands, it makes sure that manufacturers are not too big, that they are affordable and "not available on every corner".
Sustainable fashion in Bonn since the 1970s
The "La Creole" boutique diagonally opposite on Friedrichstraße is a veteran in the sustainable fashion business. Katja Schetting took the shop over from her mother, who opened it in the 1970s: "Back then, the first organic shops opened. Things slowed down a little in the 2000s and then in recent years consumer awareness has increased again." She can feel the upturn in her shop, even if demand has slumped since Covid, as it has for many retailers.
She has high standards for the labels she offers, says Schetting: "We've been placing orders with many of them for 25 years. Most of them are small labels that I know personally, where the owners also visit the production site." She thinks it's good that a small "hotspot" for high-quality fashion is developing on Friedrichstraße, and that "Kauf Dich Glücklich" is filling a vacant space and bringing a new focus to the street.
She gets together with other sustainable shops such as "Maas Natur", for example at the sustainability festival. "Everyone has their own focus. "Kiss the inuit" has more streetwear for younger people, we have feminine fashion, lots of wool and knitwear, and our customers range from around 40 to over 80 years old," says Schetting.
Kerstin Steingaß, who owns the shop "Kiss the inuit" in Bonn, says that a lot has happened in sustainable fashion since the shop opened almost ten years ago: "Demand is increasing and we have a very broad clientele." Initially, many shoppers came to the store specifically, but today there are more and more walk-in customers. "Some may not even know what kind of shop they are in. It's not supposed to be classically 'eco'," says the retailer. But generally speaking, customers are well informed, including the younger generation.
The choice of sustainable fashion is growing
"I only buy what really appeals to me," says a woman from Bonn who is browsing in the shop. "I think it's important to consider what's behind the clothes, how they're produced, but also that there's nothing harmful in there." The 53-year-old believes that the selection of modern, sustainable fashion could be even bigger in Bonn. As well as the sustainability factor, she also finds these shops more relaxed to shop in than large chains, where there is often too much choice. "I think it's nice when the shop makes a selection."
The range has become more diverse over the years, says Steingaß. There are more so-called "fair fashion" brands that want to focus on good working conditions. According to Steingaß, however, not all of them really do this, but only tout an eco-friendly, fair image. "Eco" and "fair" are defined very differently and "sustainability" is not a registered term. "You can never be 100 percent sure," says the shop owner. When purchasing for her boutique, she pays attention to labels such as the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) or the Fair Wear Foundation.
She knows some companies well, for example the Bonn-based fashion label "Alma & Lovis", who also visit production sites themselves. "There is a special trade fair for eco-fair fashion," says Steingaß. For the future, she hopes that the proportion of sustainable fashion will continue to increase. A customer (31) from Bonn would also like to see this: "I only know this shop. More choice, like in Münster, for example, would be nice."
Original text: Christine Ludewig
Translation: Jean Lennox