Victoria bridge in Bonn : New side to open on 27 January

New markings on the Victoria bridge: The traffic will firstly be pushed to the outside so that remaining work can be carried out in the middle. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The Victoria bridge in Bonn is almost finished. The new side will be open for the first time on Thursday. But how will the traffic now be routed? We provide an update on the current status of the works.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The major construction site on the Victoria bridge got off to a good start in the new year. The final concluding work is now under way. Yellow markings have been painted on the road so that the full width will soon be available again to all road users - from pedestrians to car drivers.

But first an interim solution will come into play as there is still some final work to be done. For the first time, traffic will be able to use the section of the bridge that leads out of the city which has just been finished i.e., the west side. Starting next Thursday, 27 January, says Oliver Neitzel, deputy head of the civil engineering office. The fresh paint therefore does not yet represent the final layout of the lanes.

Island construction site in the middle

The two lanes for cyclists and cars are pushed outwards to leave space for work such as closing the joint between the asphalt halves. This creates an island construction site in the middle, as Neitzel calls it. After about three weeks, “we will move the two lanes to the western half of the bridge.” This will then create enough space for dismantling the wooden construction for the temporary footpath and cycle path.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Pedestrians and cyclists will then have to use the opposite side again in both directions. So things will remain cramped on the bridge for another three weeks. “We expect the bridge to be completed by mid-March,” says Neitzel.

The final lanes: Even more lanes for motorists were envisaged for the original variant of the bridge, which is now over ten years old. After discussions, in which the Bonn/Rhein-Sieg branch of the German Cyclists’ Federation (ADFC) was also involved, it turned out that one of three continuous car lanes could be removed. The city authorities want to allocate the space gained to cyclists, which would also benefit pedestrians. According to the plan, cyclists would be given space between two and five metres wide in their protected bike lanes and would no longer get in the way of pedestrians on the pavements.

"At the moment, an expert’s report is being prepared on how the envisaged, modified lane division would perform," says Neitzel. But for this, they do not want to lose the four million euros in funding for the traffic routing that has been promised so far. According to the civil engineering office, the grant can only be expected if the new investigations show an improvement on the original condition. The final details of the expert’s report are currently being prepared and the paper is expected at the end of January. But even then, it is not certain that the old variant will be off the table. It ultimately depends on the assessment by the Cologne district government. Incidentally, the total amount of funding for the Victoria bridge is much higher, amounting to 60 percent of the total costs.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Markings from March: Depending on which way it goes, the civil engineering office plans to mark the bridge in the spring so that it is close to the final version. The politicians still have to make a decision.

Traffic calming on Bornheimer Straße: The works here will be the next step. The city and Bonn-Netz (Stadtwerke Bonn) plan to start this funding measure this year, probably in the third quarter. The tender documents and plans are currently being finalised at the city hall. Reconstruction work between the Victoria bridge and the Old Cemetery (Alter Friedhof) is “a huge job”, says Neitzel, who plans two years for this.

Bornheimer Straße will receive a new cross-section for future traffic calming. The reconstruction work will be on one side and a one-way street will be set up. Traffic will be diverted along Thomastraße. This is the reason why the ramp onto the Victoria Bridge cannot be started immediately.

The ramp: The civil engineering office expects construction to take one and a half years from 2025. During this time, traffic will have to squeeze once again through the reconstructed Bornheimer Straße in two lanes. Neitzel does not expect an end to the traffic jams until the ramp is finished. This will probably be much more expensive than expected, according to Neitzel. “This is due in particular to the complicated foundation by the tram tunnel and to the immense price increases of recent years.” Work is being made on the cost calculations, but no figures can be provided at the moment. Initially, construction costs of 7.1 million euros were assumed. As things stand, the entire project for the Victoria bridge is expected to cost 49 million euros.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_5"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Sky of lights: The planned canopy designed by the architects Kolb Ripke continues to face criticism due to the required investment of millions. According to the civil engineering office, a decision has not yet been made by the politicians. However, the massive bases for the bridge lighting have already been cast.

Tunnel at the Old Cemetery: The city has already drawn up the specifications for refurbishing this rather dingy tunnel. Costs of six million euros are expected. It includes the redesign of the ramps and green areas on both sides.

(Original text: Richard Bongartz, Translation: Caroline Kusch)