Ballot: 97 per cent vote for more industrial action New strikes for NRW public transport threatened

In February and March, Verdi NRW had largely paralysed local public transport in Germany's most populous federal state for one or two days at a time with several warning strikes. Around 30 municipal transport companies were affected - including SWB Bus und Bahn in Bonn. Trams and underground trains remained in the depots as a result of the work stoppages. For the most part, only a small number of buses ran in the strike regions, which are operated by private subcontractors. One exception is the Aachen transport company Aseag, which is covered by a company collective agreement. Some other NRW transport companies were also not on strike. (Original text: (dpa/ga) / Translation: Mareike Graepel)