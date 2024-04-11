Ballot: 97 per cent vote for more industrial action New strikes for NRW public transport threatened
Düsseldorf · The next strikes are imminent in public transport in North Rhine-Westphalia. 97 per cent of employees have voted in favour of indefinite industrial action in a Verdi ballot.
Millions of public transport passengers in North Rhine-Westphalia will once again have to expect restrictions on trams, underground trains and buses. In a ballot, 97 per cent of the voting members among the approximately 30,000 employees in the municipal transport companies were in favour of an indefinite strike, as the Verdi trade union announced on Wednesday. At least 75 per cent would have been necessary.
"We are planning to start enforced strikes soon, but are still willing to talk," said Verdi NRW local transport expert Peter Büddicker. The "overwhelming result of the vote" sends a clear signal and makes it clear how angry the employees are about the employers' behaviour.
The union did not initially say exactly when and where the strike would take place. However, according to dpa, passengers will probably not have to prepare themselves for a strike lasting for weeks at a time. "The strike measures apply to the companies, but we can still expect renewed effects on passengers, which may vary in quality," said Büddicker.
The background to this is the collective bargaining negotiations on employees' working conditions. Verdi NRW had declared the negotiations on the collective labour agreement to have failed after the third round of negotiations in Dortmund in mid-March. As a result, the union called on its members to ballot.
Public transport strike: Verdi demands additional days off, among other things
Verdi NRW is demanding, among other things, additional days off in order to relieve the burden on staff and make the jobs more attractive. The NRW Municipal Employers' Association (KAV) had pointed to a tight financial leeway and a significant salary increase on 1 March.
The employers' association recently explained the failure of the wage negotiations with "unrealisable demands". They are "sticking to the line that a solution to the wage dispute can only be reached at the negotiating table in objective talks. The employers are still prepared to do this," said a spokesperson on enquiry.
In February and March, Verdi NRW had largely paralysed local public transport in Germany's most populous federal state for one or two days at a time with several warning strikes. Around 30 municipal transport companies were affected - including SWB Bus und Bahn in Bonn. Trams and underground trains remained in the depots as a result of the work stoppages. For the most part, only a small number of buses ran in the strike regions, which are operated by private subcontractors. One exception is the Aachen transport company Aseag, which is covered by a company collective agreement. Some other NRW transport companies were also not on strike. (Original text: (dpa/ga) / Translation: Mareike Graepel)