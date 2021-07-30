Commercial changes in Bad Godesberg : New tenant for former McDonald's premises

This year a fish restaurant will move into the former McDonald's premises in Bad Godesberg. Foto: Maximilian Mühlens

Bad Godesberg The building in the centre of Bad Godesberg has been empty for over a year. Now a fish restaurant is to open there.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The McDonald's branch on the corner of Koblenzer Straße and Aennchenplatz closed back in March 2020. The date of the closure was based on the corona rules in force at that time, a spokeswoman for the restaurant chain told the GA last year. By the end of July 2020, it was clear that the branch would no longer open. The reason given for this was, among other things, the corona crisis. The closure marked the end of a piece of Bad Godesberg’s gastronomic history: the fast-food chain had opened its restaurant on 23 December 1977 and provided the people of Bad Godesberg with burgers and fries for around 43 years.

After being vacant for over a year, new life is now moving into the premises once more. “The store has been let,” said Jens Seidenfaden, managing director of Conceptstories, a subsidiary of Larbig & Mortag Immobilien. He explained that a fish restaurant is planning to enter the market with a new concept and has taken up residence at the site. It is not a chain, he said. However, he did not reveal the name of the owners or exactly what the new concept is. Only that the restaurant premises will be around 360 square metres in size. Seidenfaden explained that the opening is planned for this year. Work has not yet started on site, however, and the windows are still taped over by the estate agent. It is unclear whether the new tenant will also use the small outdoor area at Aennchenplatz, where the previous fast-food chain had set up tables.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

A number of new cafés and restaurants in the town centre

The hospitality sector is currently experiencing an upswing in the centre of Bad Godesberg, where there are several new openings. A branch of the franchise chain Veganland Cigköfte has moved into a store on Alte Bahnhofstraße. However, the opening is still pending. The store is to be run by 22-year-old Gizem Erdem. The Cologne native is still studying but has started her own business on the side. After the opening, her customers will be able to choose from a selection of vegan wraps, salads and burgers.

Lalla El Yasmine El Alaoui Sossey has opened her new café Yasmine at Koblenzer Straße 60 right next to the Hotel Zum Adler. The opening was celebrated in mid-June. In addition to coffee and other drinks, she offers her customers cakes.

Another café and restaurant is being planned on Koblenzer Straße directly by the bus stop. The building is currently being renovated to create a terrace at the rear. Farshad Nakhshavani was able to open Oscar in the former Bago on Moltkeplatz in mid-July. In September 2018, he had already taken over the Remise restaurant in the former government quarters and renamed it Oscar in der Remise. Nakhshavani offers crossover cuisine (a combination of classic dishes from different countries) in Bad Godesberg. He has redesigned the restaurant for this purpose but retained the popular outdoor area.