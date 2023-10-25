Supermarket in Bad Godesberg New tenant takes over vacant Edeka in Lannesdorf

The Kirchberg in Lannesdorf is undergoing reconstruction: Discounter Netto is taking over the former Edeka store, which has been closed since 3 February. While Edeka ads still hang in the shop windows, inside, the brown tiles behind the meat counter are already being removed. They are a relic of the 1970s, because Edeka had been in the centre of the village since 1976. Since renovation began, the people of Lannesdorf have been asking the landlord, family Schallenberg, who might be moving in. A lot of locals really want to be able to do their shopping on food again.