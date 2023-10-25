Supermarket in Bad Godesberg New tenant takes over vacant Edeka in Lannesdorf
Bad Godesberg · There are some changes in the Bad Godesberg supermarkets and drugstores: A new tenant has been found for the old Edeka store in Lannesdorf. Another Edeka and a dm store will reopen soon after renovation.
The Kirchberg in Lannesdorf is undergoing reconstruction: Discounter Netto is taking over the former Edeka store, which has been closed since 3 February. While Edeka ads still hang in the shop windows, inside, the brown tiles behind the meat counter are already being removed. They are a relic of the 1970s, because Edeka had been in the centre of the village since 1976. Since renovation began, the people of Lannesdorf have been asking the landlord, family Schallenberg, who might be moving in. A lot of locals really want to be able to do their shopping on food again.
"We will soon hang our own ads in the windows," announced Lea Altengarten from Netto, who is overseeing the project as a prospective area manager. The old ceiling has already been removed. "We will leave that open and spray paint it black so the space will be higher," Altengarten said. Where there used to be a butcher's shop, in future there will be freshly produced baked goods.
Netto City with assortment for local supply
"We have signed a long-term lease," reported Thomas Dieroff, area manager for expansion at Netto, at a meeting with landlords and political representatives in Lannesdorf on Tuesday. He announced the opening of the new Netto store for mid-December, without giving an exact date. Before that, Netto is still looking for employees for the new location, including part-time staff.
"It will be a Netto City with a smaller assortment, focusing on the needs of the locals," said the area manager. Netto has expanded its drugstore assortment since Schlecker disappeared. In Lannesdorf, too, there used to be a Schlecker in the immediate vicinity of the supermarket, as well as other specialist shops that have since closed.
At one point, delivery appeared to be problematic because a charging station and a parking space for the disabled have been installed in the former loading zone. The Schallenberg family had approached the district councillors Wolfgang Heedt (FDP) and Marcel Schmitt (Bürger Bund) for help because they feared that Netto, a potential buyer, might pull out again.
A solution has been found for delivery
In the meantime, a solution has been found: "We will use a small truck for deliveries, like the one used by Netto in the pedestrian zone in Königswinter and on Severinstraße in Cologne," said Dieroff. The 7.5-tonne truck is to stop on the roadway parallel to the kerb in front of the area marked as a disabled parking space. Policymakers have agreed that the parking space can be moved to the car park on the village square.
The new sales area will be 470 square metres. The landlords are also investing in energy savings, new electrical, cooling and heating technology during the conversion. "It was always clear to us that a local supplier should move in again. The people who live here are happy," said Birgit Schallenberg.
Edeka Mohr had announced at the beginning of January that it would close the shop in Lannesdorf. The Bonn merchant family had been waiting in vain for construction to begin on the nearby Lubig Quarter so that their store could move into a larger new building.
Netto City in Lannesdorf is one of 110 Netto discount stores nationwide that will open this year, according to Dieroff. Another 130 locations of the 100 per cent Edeka subsidiary will be converted this year. "For Lannesdorf, the new opening is a very good sign," Schmitt said. "Especially the elderly population is dependent on a local grocer," added Heedt.
dm in Rüngsdorf opens on Friday
The dm drugstore on Seufertstraße in Rüngsdorf was closed for about six weeks for renovation work. According to the dm press office, the reopening will take place on Friday, 27 October. In addition to the usual drugstore assortment, there will be more organic food after the renovation. A new "beauty island" has been created in the cosmetics area. At a pick-up station in the entrance, customers can get goods ordered online without having to wait. The Rüngsdorf store has a team of 23 employees. For the opening, there will be various promotions for customers on Friday between 10 am and 6 pm.
Edeka in Friesdorf closed until 15 November
The Edeka on Klufterplatz in Friesdorf is currently being renovated. Customers can still buy baked goods in a sales container of the Markmann bakery. Edeka tenant Kevin Stollenwerk had announced that the Friesdorf market would reopen at 7 a.m. on Thursday, 16 November. The new store will have about 30 percent more space and will also offer extras such as a gift department, an orange juice press and a wine tasting machine. After the renovation, there will also be a fresh produce counter with cheese, meat and cold cuts.
Original text: Bettina Köhl
Translation: Jean Lennox