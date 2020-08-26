Gastro news : New to Bonn: Vinothek Neun and the Restaurant Casbah

The Casbah team: Mario Parisi, Mehrdad Ghoreichi, Lukas Yiannakis (from left). Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Bad Godesberg Two new gastronomes have settled in Bonn. In Bad Godesberg, the Vinothek Neun, and in the city centre, the restaurant Casbah have opened.

Since August 2019, Abidin Kekec has been running his restaurant Neun on Alte Bahnhofstraße in Bad Godesberg. Kekec has now opened a vinotheque under the same number name in the Stadthaus-Loggia in Bonn - previously a bakery was located there. There is no guessing game since the renovation: Floorboards, bright wooden furniture, designer chairs, a modern bar in white with ball lamps. At present, the attractive and cosy room, including the gallery, offers 20 seats (otherwise 40). Through the long glass front facing Thomas-Mann-Strasse, the view falls on the urban hustle and bustle. At the top of the building, Kekec is also planning a small terrace with outdoor catering.

The Vinothek Neun offers 30 open wines (0,1l from 3,20 Euro; 0,2l from 5,80 Euro), for example the Pinot Gris from Dr. Heger (Baden) for 5,80 Euro (0,2l) or the Riesling Blauschiefer from Dr. Loosen (Mosel) for 6,20 Euro (0,2l). In addition there are about 140 types of bottled wine, mainly from Germany, but also from Italy, Spain, Austria and France. For example, Grüner Veltliner of the Smaragd quality class by Rudi Pichler (Wachau) for 26 Euro, or Ornellaia Solare from Bolgheri (Toscana) for 190 Euro.

An extra ticket offers selected whiskey, gin, cognac and sherry. Guests in the Neun can order wine-accompanying dishes, such as the homemade tartelettes (Parmesan cheese filled with tomatoes and pesto or with Italian salami, mushrooms and red onions) for 3.90 Euro. The small etagère (9.90 Euro) includes coppa of mangalitza wool pig, serrano, chorizo, manchego, fig mustard, pickled olives and homemade foccacia. The large etagère for two people contains the same components and costs 15.90 Euro.

Mediterranean at Bottlerplatz

They describe themselves as "three Siegburg boys" who are happy to have finally landed in Bonn. This refers to Mario Parisi, Lukas Yiannakis and Tim Pöltgen, the three operators of the new restaurant Casbah at Bottlerplatz (formerly Giacomo). Ever since they launched their first Casbah in Siegburg on the market square in 2014, they have been looking for a location in Bonn. "We have now found one right in the centre," said Yiannakis.

Since the middle of August they have been offering their Mediterranean dishes in the restaurant (100 seats) and on the terrace (120 seats). Their focus is on regional food and a sustainable concept. All products are home-made and freshly processed. "We only use high-quality natural ingredients such as olive oils and fresh herbs, sea and Himalayan salt, cane sugar or agave syrup," explained plant manager Mehrdad Ghoreichi.

The Casbah offers everything from breakfast (from 9 am) to dinner. The cuisine is internationally oriented, with a focus on Mediterranean dishes. "We offer vegan and vegetarian food. But we also offer meat and fish," says Yiannakis. Also good home cooking is to be found on the menu like Schnitzel Viennese kind of the pig with Pommes and salad.

But the Casbah team does not only attach importance to sustainability when it comes to food and beverages. The restaurant exclusively uses ecological energy from wind power. The packaging materials for the T-Go range are also sustainable, for example the straws. In the 2021 summer season, the Casbah in Bonn also wants to offer live music on Bottlerplatz. "We will talk to the municipal public order office about our idea and find out about the rules of the game," reported Yiannakis, who does not hide his delight at the location in the federal city: „Bonn, at last.“

INFO

Vinotheque Neun

Vinothek Neun, Thomas-Mann-Str. 2, 53111 Bonn-Innenstadt, Tel. (0178) 2 88 43 19. Open from Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., closed on Sundays.

INFO

Casbah Bonn