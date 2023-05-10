Traffic changes in Bonn New traffic routing planned for Adenauerallee
Bonn · The Adenauerallee in Bonn is to be completely renovated between Koblenzer Tor and Bundeskanzlerplatz starting in autumn. One car lane in each direction will be reserved for cyclists. This plan does not meet with the approval of all coalition partners.
The next major road construction site in Bonn is coming up: The Adenauerallee (B 9) between Koblenzer Tor and Bundeskanzlerplatz is to be rehabilitated as early as autumn. In the course of the construction work, the administration wants to continue the expansion of cycle paths in Bonn: In the future, one lane per direction of travel will be reserved for cyclists on Adenauerallee as a so-called protected bike lane. However, this plan is causing trouble within the council coalition of the Greens, SPD, Left and Volt.
The SPD in particular has put many question marks behind the planning, as sub-district chairman Gabriel Kunze confirmed to the GA on Tuesday. "We see this planning very critically, especially because Adenauerallee is an important access road on the north-south axis into the city centre and to the underground car parks."
At the moment, he does not see a majority in the coalition for this draft resolution. From the opposition, CDU councillor Guido Déus speaks up: he fears even longer traffic jams on the Adenauerallee than before, says Déus and calls the planning for the cycle lanes on the Adenauerallee a "prohibition policy with a paintbrush". He accuses the Greens of ignorance towards the traffic needs in the city.
Original text: Lisa Inhoffen
Translation: Mareike Graepel