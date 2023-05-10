Traffic changes in Bonn New traffic routing planned for Adenauerallee

The next major road construction site in Bonn is coming up: The Adenauerallee (B 9) between Koblenzer Tor and Bundeskanzlerplatz is to be rehabilitated as early as autumn. In the course of the construction work, the administration wants to continue the expansion of cycle paths in Bonn: In the future, one lane per direction of travel will be reserved for cyclists on Adenauerallee as a so-called protected bike lane. However, this plan is causing trouble within the council coalition of the Greens, SPD, Left and Volt.