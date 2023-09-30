Changes as of December New train timetable brings improvements for NRW

Those who rely on the Deutsche Bahn in North Rhine-Westphalia can expect some improvements when the timetable changes come in December. Deutsche Bahn announced on Friday that it would be increasing its long-distance service on the route between Berlin and North Rhine-Westphalia. Besides that, there will be changes when it comes to separating train cars from the main train in the city of Hamm. This system is prone to disruptions, but now it will happen only half the time that it has in the past. Those trains that don’t have to have cars separated run around ten minutes quicker. Seat capacity on the route between Berlin and the Rhine/Ruhr will increase by 20 percent, and an ICE will stop in Bielefeld significantly more often than before.