Changes as of December New train timetable brings improvements for NRW
Düsseldorf · More connections between Germany's major cities and more night trains: The timetable change in December will bring noticeably more services for passengers traveling by train. That doesn’t mean it will be more punctual - even though it will get more expensive.
Those who rely on the Deutsche Bahn in North Rhine-Westphalia can expect some improvements when the timetable changes come in December. Deutsche Bahn announced on Friday that it would be increasing its long-distance service on the route between Berlin and North Rhine-Westphalia. Besides that, there will be changes when it comes to separating train cars from the main train in the city of Hamm. This system is prone to disruptions, but now it will happen only half the time that it has in the past. Those trains that don’t have to have cars separated run around ten minutes quicker. Seat capacity on the route between Berlin and the Rhine/Ruhr will increase by 20 percent, and an ICE will stop in Bielefeld significantly more often than before.
In the future, additional ICE trains during rush hours will run more frequently all the way to Aachen and not only as far as Cologne. This means that many passengers traveling to the far west of NRW will no longer have to change trains.
Travel to northern Germany will also become more comfortable: On the Cologne-Münster-Hamburg route, three previous IC connections are to be converted to ICE trains. At present, the last ICE from Cologne to Hamburg leaves just after 6 p.m. In the future, another Intercity Express will be put on the line an hour and a half later.
The travel time on the IC from Rheine to Amsterdam will be shortened. Beginning in December, an ICE will stop in Minden every two hours, which means it won't take as long to get to Düsseldorf or Berlin. And those who like to travel at night can look forward to new stops by Nightjet trains in Bonn, Cologne and Aachen. The timetable is valid from December 10, with ticket sales starting on October 11.
But it's by no means all sunshine and roses when it comes to train travel. The chronic unreliability of long-distance services will not change for the time being. Add to that, passengers will have to prepare to pay higher prices.
(Original text: dpa / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)