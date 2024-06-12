Feinkost Deinet closes New vacancy threatens on Bonn’s Rochusstraße
Duisdorf · The Deinet zero waste food store on Rochusstraße in Bonn-Duisdorf is closing after ten years. Here’s what's next in store for the shop and what Mr. and Mrs. Deinet are planning now.
The salad is only available shrink-wrapped in plastic foil, as are tomatoes, mushrooms and the first apricots of the season. When you shop at the supermarket or discount store, you bring home a lot of plastic and packaging waste
At Feinkost Deinet, however, things look very different: Fruit, vegetables and salad are in boxes, and many foods are sold loose or in paper bags. Ten years ago, in May 2014, Heike and Tim Deinet opened the first “zero waste” store in Bonn. “And we were also the first store in NRW and only the second in the whole of Germany,” says Heike Deinet with pride. She had first seen a packaging-free store in Australia at “Friends of the Earth” and was immediately fascinated. After trying it out for herself, it was clear that she wanted to try something similar at home.
Consistently avoiding plastic bags
For ten years, she and her husband Tim offered organic food and many foodstuffs from the dispenser in their store in Rochusstraße. The intention behind their innovative concept was to consistently avoid all plastic bags and packaging. However, this will come to an end in mid-July. The Deinets will then close their store in Duisdorf. "It's been ten eventful, eventful, lively years that we wouldn't want to miss. We have many wonderful memories, encounters and friendships,” she sums up.
What the Deinets will be doing now
The family leaves with a smile and a tear in their eye. “We really enjoyed being here,” says the mother of two. "Bonn, and Duisdorf in particular, is a good place for such alternative activities. But now it's time to take on a new challenge." The Deinet family is moving to Haus Bollheim in Zülpich. Heike Deinet is taking over the farm store there, her husband Tim the cheese dairy. This is not new territory for either of them. After all, biodynamic farming has been supplying the delicatessen in Duisdorf for years.
Ultimately, they have returned to the corner store principle here in the Duisdorf pedestrian zone, where all the necessary foods are available: from dairy products to sausage and cheese fresh from the counter to strictly vegan products. At the same time, however, customers are invited to finally be inspired by the colors, smells and sounds of an original grocery store again.
Search for successor underway
The future of the store at the entrance to the Duisdorf pedestrian zone has not yet been decided. “We are still looking for a successor,” says Heike Deinet. Of course, she would like to see a successor with a similar offering. “Sustainable, organic and regional,” she emphasizes.
She now has many regular customers who come specifically to shop. Most of them bring their own packaging. But even those who come spontaneously and don't have a can or bag with them can help themselves from the many dispensers. “Of course we have paper bags, which we are happy to provide,” emphasizes the owner. And nobody has to do without a supermarket-style selection either. The more than 400 product dispensers are filled with different types of pasta, pulses of all kinds and a large selection of cereals, grains and nuts. “Everything from the region and no mass-produced goods,” explains Heike Deinet.
There are also various spices and freshly roasted coffee beans that have been produced fairly. Dairy products, sausage and cheese as well as freshly baked bread come from the surrounding area. She has gradually expanded the range over the last ten years. Care products, for example. She sells deodorant in returnable bottles and skin cream in returnable jars.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, there was also a small bistro in the store. It no longer exists, but “that was a great thing. Perhaps a new tenant could revive this tradition,” says Heike Deinet. The introduction of a delivery service would also be a good option.
The store is still open until July 15. After that, the two owners “after ten years of pioneering the sale of zero waste, regional food, we would like to hand over our well-established organic store to energetic movers and shakers, motivated people with convictions and a vision for the future.” Anyone who is interested can get in touch with them - contact via the homepage www.freikost.de. "We hope that we will find a committed successor. Not only for us, but also for the many customers from Duisdorf,” says Heike Deinet. And who knows, perhaps she will soon be supplying her successor in Duisdorf with the products from Haus Bollheim.
From the point of view of the Hardtberg business and trade association, vacancies in the pedestrian zone in Duisdorf are nowhere near as serious as in other towns, says deputy chairman Alexander Zablinski. “We definitely keep an eye on such developments so that we can take countermeasures with our resources if necessary.”
(Original text: Gabriele Immenkeppel; Translation: Mareike Graepel)