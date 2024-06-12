Feinkost Deinet closes New vacancy threatens on Bonn’s Rochusstraße

The store is still open until July 15. After that, the two owners “after ten years of pioneering the sale of zero waste, regional food, we would like to hand over our well-established organic store to energetic movers and shakers, motivated people with convictions and a vision for the future.” Anyone who is interested can get in touch with them - contact via the homepage www.freikost.de. "We hope that we will find a committed successor. Not only for us, but also for the many customers from Duisdorf,” says Heike Deinet. And who knows, perhaps she will soon be supplying her successor in Duisdorf with the products from Haus Bollheim.