Rhein-Sieg-Kreis extends offer : New vaccination centres in Sankt Augustin and Meckenheim

Vaccination services are being expanded in the Rhein-Sieg district. Foto: dpa/Marijan Murat

Rhein-Sieg-Kreis At the end of November and beginning of December, the Rhein-Sieg-Kreis will put two permanent vaccination centres into operation in addition to the mobile services. This is to further advance the vaccination campaign.

Sebastian Schuster, District Administrator of the Rhine-Sieg District, announces the establishment of two permanent vaccination centres - one each on the left and right bank of the Rhine. On the right bank of the Rhine, one vaccination centre will be set up in the huma Shoppingwelt in Sankt Augustin. Vaccinations against the Coronavirus will take place here from Tuesday, 30 November. In the district on the left bank of the Rhine, a vaccination centre will be set up in a building at Im Ruhrfeld 20 in Meckenheim. It is scheduled to start operations on Tuesday, 7 December.

"In order to further advance the vaccination campaign in the Rhine-Sieg district and to make further vaccination offers to citizens parallel to the existing mobile vaccination appointments, the Rhine-Sieg district, in cooperation with the municipalities of Meckenheim and Sankt Augustin, is setting up a so-called vaccination centre there in each case," the district administrator announced in a press release. Schuster will present details on Thursday together with Max Leitterstorf, Mayor of Sankt Augustin, and Holger Jung, Mayor of Meckenheim. Ingo Freier, Head of the Office for Civil Protection of the Rhine-Sieg District, will also be present.

As reported, the State Ministry of Health published a decree a week ago according to which cities and districts should independently set up "stationary vaccination centres" in order to relieve the overburdened medical practices. Since the vaccination centre at the Asklepios Clinic has been closed, the district administration offers vaccination services through the so-called Coordinating COVID Vaccination Unit (KoCI) at the Office for Civil Protection.

The next dates are:

Thursday, 18 November, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Bornheim at the Suti-Center in Roisdorf, Schumacherstrasse 3-11.

from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Bornheim at the Suti-Center in Roisdorf, Schumacherstrasse 3-11. Tuesday, 23 November, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Wachtberg at the fire station 1 in Berkum, Sankt Florian Straße 1.

from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Wachtberg at the fire station 1 in Berkum, Sankt Florian Straße 1. Thursday, 25 November, from 1 to 5 p.m. in Sankt Augustin at the fire brigade building, Gartenstraße 31.

from 1 to 5 p.m. in Sankt Augustin at the fire brigade building, Gartenstraße 31. Saturday, 27 November, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Siegburg at the City Museum, Markt 46.

from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Siegburg at the City Museum, Markt 46. Monday, 29 November, from 11 am to 4 pm in Niederkassel at the Maria Magdalena Church in Rheidt, Oberstraße 205.

from 11 am to 4 pm in Niederkassel at the Maria Magdalena Church in Rheidt, Oberstraße 205. Tuesday, 30 November, from 11 am to 4 pm in Lohmar at the Jabachhalle, Donrather Dreieck 1.

from 11 am to 4 pm in Lohmar at the Jabachhalle, Donrather Dreieck 1. Thursday, 2 December, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Alfter at the town hall, Am Rathaus 7.

from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Alfter at the town hall, Am Rathaus 7. Monday, 6 December, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Siegburg at the Kreishaus, Kaiser-Wilhelm-Platz 1.

from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Siegburg at the Kreishaus, Kaiser-Wilhelm-Platz 1. Tuesday, 7 December, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Troisdorf at the City Library in the City Center, Kölner Straße 69-81.

from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Troisdorf at the City Library in the City Center, Kölner Straße 69-81. Saturday, 11 December, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Windeck at the Vereinheim SV Leuscheid, Heilbrunnenstraße 23.

from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Windeck at the Vereinheim SV Leuscheid, Heilbrunnenstraße 23. Monday, 13 December, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Swisttal at the Heimerzheim Monastery, Kölner Straße 23.

from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Swisttal at the Heimerzheim Monastery, Kölner Straße 23. Tuesday, 14 December, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Wachtberg at the fire station in Berkum, Sankt Florian Straße 1.

from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Wachtberg at the fire station in Berkum, Sankt Florian Straße 1. Saturday, 18 December, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Siegburg at the City Museum, Markt 46.