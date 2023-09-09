Open every day New vending machine kiosk in the Villenviertel
Villenviertel · The completely digital vending kiosk "Cube Kiosk in the Box" in Bad Godesberg's Villenviertel offers a wide, regional range of products such as sushi from Makiman or ice cream from Granatella. But there are also some unusual items.
From the outside, the store at Plittersdorfer Strasse 25d is unremarkable. Looking through the large shop windows, one sees six large vending machines and scores of different products. Martin Grund takes a sip of the energy drink he is holding in his hand, looks at his store and says: "Actually, we thought that more students would come from the neighboring vocational college. But that's not the case. Especially in the evening hours, we have many customers - from every age group."
Grund and his business partner Arasch Ali-Akbari are still in the trial phase. They just opened their special kiosk on August 20. There was a kiosk at the site before, but the new one is a vending-only kiosk. As the business partners say, it is the first in Bonn. A similar kiosk has also recently opened on the Brüser Berg. There is a company in Austria that also operates various vending kiosks in Germany.
More than 150 products on offer
In the Villenviertel neighborhood, six vending machines offer customers nearly 150 products. Through cooperative ventures, there is also a vending machine with fresh sushi from Makiman and one with ice cream from Granatella. It is important to the Grund and Ali-Akbari that they cooperate with local suppliers and also offer their products.
The two businessmen run the "Cube Kiosk in the Box" alongside their main jobs: Grund, as the owner of a dog-sitting business, mainly looks after pets, while Ali-Akbari has a physiotherapy practice. The two men have deliberately decided not to employ staff because they are hard to find at the moment - hence the vending machine idea. Whether the high energy prices will be a factor, they do not know yet. "The vending machines should consume as much as a normal refrigerator. Let's see," says Grund.
Former kiosk was completely rebuilt
Grund and Ali-Akbari have had the store since November of 2022, but, they say, it all took a little time. The store had to be extensively renovated and refurbished, the vending machines ordered from Italy and China, and suppliers found. All this took time and cost a good five-figure sum. The vending machines offer standard products such as Coke, Fanta, water and sweets, as well as unusual products that are not easily found elsewhere. "At the moment, the hot chili chips and Takis lollipops are doing very well," says Martin Grund. Both products are especially popular with young people thanks to the social media platform Tiktok - although the spicy chip challenge is not exactly harmless. The range of products also includes special Japanese Fanta drinks and "Hot Mama," a spicy pickle from the United States. Those who can provide proof of their age by showing their ID card can also purchase alcoholic beverages. Hygiene products are also on offer. The unusual products have already attracted customers from Beuel.
Kiosk is completely digitized
As Ali-Akbari explains, many customers still have reservations about the new kiosk. They stand at the window and look in. "We already say that it's like being in a museum," Ali-Akbari says with a laugh. The entire kiosk is digitized. Cash is not accepted, and payment can only be made by card or digitally. "That sometimes challenges customers," Ali-Akbari says. There are still coin slots on the machine, but they are taped shut. Even so, there are customers who push their coins through, he said. "Soon there will be new covers on the slots, then this won't happen anymore," he explains.
The system behind the kiosk is sophisticated, he said. "We have full access to the kiosk at all times. We see what's happening in the store, and we also get notifications about what's being sold and where we need to refill merchandise," says Martin Grund. Not every product is a fit for the vending machine - the coils must be able to guide the product to the dispensing chute. "That's where you have to do a lot of trial and error," explained Grund. The two kiosk operators also take requests from their customers via Instagram. They were unable to accommodate the beer request of one customer. "The brand is only available as bottled beer, but we now have an alternative, Bavarian canned beer on offer.”
"Cube Kiosk in the Box", the kiosk is open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight.
(Orig. text: Maximilian Mühlen / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)