Open every day New vending machine kiosk in the Villenviertel

Grund and Ali-Akbari have had the store since November of 2022, but, they say, it all took a little time. The store had to be extensively renovated and refurbished, the vending machines ordered from Italy and China, and suppliers found. All this took time and cost a good five-figure sum. The vending machines offer standard products such as Coke, Fanta, water and sweets, as well as unusual products that are not easily found elsewhere. "At the moment, the hot chili chips and Takis lollipops are doing very well," says Martin Grund. Both products are especially popular with young people thanks to the social media platform Tiktok - although the spicy chip challenge is not exactly harmless. The range of products also includes special Japanese Fanta drinks and "Hot Mama," a spicy pickle from the United States. Those who can provide proof of their age by showing their ID card can also purchase alcoholic beverages. Hygiene products are also on offer. The unusual products have already attracted customers from Beuel.